Flying to California from Tri-Cities just got harder. 2 airlines are cutting flights

One airline is adding service to the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco while two others are cutting flights for California-bound travelers.

American Airlines will begin its much anticipated service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International on Feb. 15.

But Allegiant Air and United Airlines are both curtailing service to San Diego and San Francisco. But Buck Taft, airport director, told the Port of Pasco commission Wednesday that the impact should be minimal.

Allegiant has canceled its seasonal service to San Diego. The leisure-focused airline typically flew the route for six to eight weeks in the summer but has concluded demand isn’t strong enough to continue.

United Airlines will temporarily suspend service to San Francisco between May 22 and June 30 because of runway construction in California. Taft said the construction is causing widespread schedule changes and Pasco is not alone in temporarily losing its connection.

The Pasco airport recorded 437,200 boardings in 2023, about 1,000 fewer than the record it set in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The improving numbers signal that air travel has revived and that local travelers have more options.

Pasco saw a 17% increase in seats flying in and out in 2023 as airlines converted to larger airplanes.

The increased capacity resulted in a slight decrease in what airlines call “load factor,” reflecting the percent of seats that are occupied. Tri-City flights were more than 80% full, which Taft called a strong showing.

The Tri-Cities Airport is indirectly affected by issues related to the Boeing 737 MAX, grounded after a door blew out of an Alaska Airlines model on Jan. 5..

The MAX does not fly into Pasco. However, as long as the 171 of the planes remain grounded, the other 737-style models are being pressed into service, indirectly affecting service.

