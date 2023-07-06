Flying car receives US approval for test flights

STORY: Is the world ready for flying cars?

The US approved this electric vehicle from Alef Aeronautics for test flights

The car is able to go from driving to flying by launching into the air like a drone

[Jim Dukhovny, CEO, Alef Aeronautics]

"Here is a traditional car which looks like a car, drives like a car, parks like a car, was allowed a take-off, a vertical take-off. So first time something which is a traditional car and on top of that an electric car was allowed by US government through FAA a vertical take-off for the limited purposes. That means flying cars in the traditional sense are now recognized at least by one government."

So how does it work?

[Jim Dukhovny, CEO, Alef Aeronautics]

"So think about the car on the ground. It goes up and then your passenger side becomes the bottom wing and the driver's side becomes the top wing and it turns like this. Now you reutilize every inch of your car as the wing and I have a very efficient flight."

Dukhovny said that flying cars will not be used by the masses anytime soon

with concerns about traffic regulations

[Jim Dukhovny, CEO, Alef Aeronautics]

"There's going to be places where you're allowed to take off and places where you're not going to be allowed to take off, like, say, white-listed areas and black-listed areas which all makes sense. I think over time, those areas will shrink, expand or contract, right, but I think this is how it's going to work."

The company says the public can expect the car by late 2025 with a price tag of $300,000