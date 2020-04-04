Flying empty planes: Some airlines balk at proposed rules under federal stimulus package

Some low-cost and regional airlines are pushing back against requirements of the federal stimulus package that force them to maintain a minimum level of service to certain destinations, saying having to fly nearly empty planes defeats the purpose of the bailout.

Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines say the Department of Transportation's requirements under the measure intended to help airlines stay afloat despite a dearth of travel during the coronavirus pandemic punish no-frills carriers like themselves by forcing them to offer flights they know will be mostly empty.

They say they should be allowed more latitude.

"Never in the history of air transportation has the U.S air carrier industry been more in need of flexibility than it is now," says Allegiant in offering formal comment on the federal proposal. "Flexibility means survival for individual carriers."

This file photo shows an Allegiant Airbus aircraft. More

The comments come in reaction to one of the conditions of the stimulus that is expected to deliver $50 billion to airlines, with about half going to pay employees idled by the massive cutback in flights. As a condition of accepting the aid, the department is requiring airlines to maintain flights to all U.S. cities they served before March 1, although they can apply for an exemption.

More: U.S. airports close gates and runways as travel declines due to coronavirus

In their comments, industry giants like Southwest and Delta mostly praised the rules. Southwest said, for instance, that it "applauds the DOT for its thoughtfulness and expertise in crafting this order."

But smaller carriers raised concerns.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant, for example, said it should be allowed to retain the right to cancel flights that it knows won't generate enough passenger traffic.

Tradewind Aviation, a small carrier based in Oxford, Conn., that serves Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and Stowe, Vt., and other destinations in the Northeast, said the department's order would obligate it to serve destinations year-round instead of offering seasonal service.

More: TSA worker at Newark airport dies of COVID-19, becoming agency's first casualty

Frontier, based in Denver, warned of a "disaster" for it and other no-frills carriers because it would "compel airlines to operate empty flights regardless of passenger demand, imposing unnecessary stress on their financial positions."

It says it would have to add 460 weekly flights to the 193 flights to 33 destinations that are part of its April schedule in order to meet the department's requirement for five flights a week to a particular airport in order to be allowed to operate a full schedule. Frontier calls it "a nearly 240% increase with no traffic demand to justify it."

Frontier terms it a "one-size-fits-all" plan that ignores the seasonal nature of its operations and flies against the very purpose of the stimulus in the first place – to help airlines bridge the coronavirus crisis until a time when passengers are ready to return to the air.

The requirements, it said, would "undermine the efforts of airlines to preserve cash during this unprecedented time by requiring the provision of empty flights for no reasonable public benefit."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Not all Airlines are on board with rules to get federal stimulus money