Flying the flag: UK govt tells ministries to wave Union Jack

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, a British Union flag flies atop the Houses of Parliament in London, on the morning after the U.K. fully left the European Union. The British government said Wednesday March 24, 2021, the national flag should be flown every day on all public buildings, the latest move in an increasing embrace of the Union flag. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, the Union Flag flies on the top of 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister's official residence in London. The British government said Wednesday March 24, 2021, the national flag should be flown every day on all public buildings, the latest move in an increasing embrace of the Union flag. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, FILE)
1 / 2

Britain Flag

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, a British Union flag flies atop the Houses of Parliament in London, on the morning after the U.K. fully left the European Union. The British government said Wednesday March 24, 2021, the national flag should be flown every day on all public buildings, the latest move in an increasing embrace of the Union flag. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Wednesday that the national flag should fly on all government buildings, the latest move in a highly visible embrace of the Union Jack by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The government has told ministries and local administrations that the flag should be flown every day instead of the current practice requiring it to be hoisted for special occasions, such as the opening of Parliament and the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

“People rightly expect to see the Union Flag flying high on civic and government buildings up and down the country as a sign of our local and national identity,” Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said.

Flying the national flag is less common in the United Kingdom than in some other countries, such as the United States. But since Johnson was elected in December 2019, the Union Jack has become increasingly visible — an ever-present backdrop to interviews by government ministers from their offices or homes.

Its increased prominence is part of a government campaign to stress the unity of the United Kingdom at a time when support for Scottish independence is growing. The red, white and blue Union flag combines the emblems of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which make up the United Kingdom along with Wales.

Some Britons, especially those on the left, are uncomfortable with visible displays of patriotism, or with the flag's associations with the British Empire and Brexit.

Under the new rules, any government building wishing to fly the European Union flag will need special permission. The government says that regulations “to allow the EU flag to be flown on public buildings without acquiring planning permission will also be removed following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union,” which became final at the end of 2020.

The new fly-the-flag guidance won’t apply in Northern Ireland, where displaying British and Irish flags is highly sensitive and governed by complex rules.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen now open to U.S. bank dividend payouts, stock buybacks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Yellen made her comments in a second day of testimony in Congress alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen said she was previously opposed but financial institutions look healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the rules, to make returns to shareholders."

  • Prince Charles calls on nation to remember lives 'cut tragically short' by pandemic

    The Prince of Wales has called on the nation to pause and remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic, and to move forward inspired by the resourcefulness, dedication and sacrifice shown by so many. In a video message marking the National Day of Reflection on Tuesday, the Prince said that while the country’s losses had not been foreseen, they must never be forgotten. He said the last year had been a trial that had tested both resolve and resilience in “countless ways”. But he went on: “We have all been inspired by the resourcefulness we have witnessed, humbled by the dedication shown by so many, and moved, beyond words, by the sacrifices we have seen. “We are emerging from this time with a renewed confidence in one another and with a strengthened faith in our society – richly diverse in its many communities and cultures, but united in its commitment to the common good and the welfare of others, particularly those most vulnerable. “As we do so, it is right that we pause to remember those whose lives have been so tragically cut short.” As patron of Marie Curie, the Prince said he was proud the charity had taken a lead in helping the country cope “with losses we had never foreseen, but must never forget”. He added: “Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting. “In their memory, let us resolve to work for a future inspired by our highest values, that have been displayed so clearly by the people of this country through this most challenging of times.” Marie Curie estimates more than six million people have been bereaved since the pandemic began, with many unable to say goodbye to loved ones or even having the opportunity to properly grieve. The charity is encouraging people to shine a light or a candle at 8pm on Tuesday as a beacon of hope and support. Buildings and landmarks across the UK will be lit-up in yellow in solidarity with the millions who are grieving. Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, said it was important to reflect on the “unprecedented loss” the country was facing, to take a moment to support each other through grief and to look to the future together.

  • BBC's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt 'spoken to' after flag complaints

    Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been "reminded of their responsibilities", the BBC says.

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • Europe divided over two vaccines: AstraZeneca and Sputnik V

    Long-awaited data from the Oxford/AstraZeneca U.S. trial suggests the vaccine is safe, 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, and fully effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.Yes, but: The suspension of the vaccine in at least 13 countries due to blood-clotting concerns has severely damaged the shot’s reputation in Europe, with majorities in France (61%), Germany (55%) and elsewhere now deeming it unsafe, according to a YouGov poll.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The rollout has resumed in most of Europe (Nordic countries are holding off), but it’s unclear how successful it can be when so few people appear prepared to take it.It could be even more damaging if that lack of faith spreads to developing countries, where AstraZeneca's vaccine is the most widely available option.The state of play: Leaders in Brussels are currently more worried about supply than demand. They’re considering blocking some exports to the U.K. on the grounds that the U.K. is importing doses produced on the continent but not reciprocating.U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is lobbying his EU counterparts against a potential ban, and Pfizer has warned that banning exports could weaken supply chains.Between the lines: The U.K. signed a contract with AstraZeneca that called for doses produced in Britain to stay there, much as the U.S. did with several drugmakers.The EU, meanwhile, is exporting around 40% of the doses it produces, with the U.K. receiving the most.What to watch: Brussels’ emphasis on “equitable distribution” is fading amid a brutally slow rollout and rising case counts.Not only are export bans under consideration, but European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that plans to donate doses to poorer countries are on hold until the EU’s domestic picture improves.The supply shortfalls in Europe have led to a debate over another somewhat controversial vaccine: Russia's Sputnik V.Why it matters: The latest data suggests the vaccine is safe and highly effective, and Russia wants to sell it all over the world — particularly within the EU. Several member states want to buy it, and some are prepared to help produce it.German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she'd be willing to go it alone to order Sputnik V if approved by regulators even if there was no common European decision on using it.The big picture: Having an effective state-funded vaccine could be a diplomatic coup for Moscow, but Russia lags behind the other major players in terms of manufacturing capacity and so is working to cut production deals around the world.What they're saying: “We have absolutely no need of Sputnik V,” Thierry Breton, the head of the EU's vaccine task force said on Sunday.He argued that the bloc was on pace to have sufficient capacity by the end of June using EU-made vaccines — likely long before enough Sputnik V would be available to make a meaningful difference.The other side: The vaccine's developers called Breton "clearly biased against the Sputnik V vaccine just because it is Russian,” adding, “Biases lead to failures. And Breton’s failures are clear to many people in EU."The latest: Meanwhile in Slovakia, Prime Minister Igor Matovic has said he's prepared to resign after announcing the purchase of Sputnik doses without the backing of his coalition partners.Go deeper: Biden's vaccine diplomacy challenge.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Group of men try to rob driver in southeast Fresno

    Fresno police are searching for three men who they say tried to rob another man inside his car in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.

  • People downwind of 1st atomic blast renew push for US payout

    The president of the Navajo Nation, New Mexico residents who live downwind from the site of the world’s first atomic blast and others renewed their push Wednesday for recognition and compensation from the U.S. government following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. A congressional subcommittee was holding a hearing on who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Navajo President Jonathan Nez, the co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, a nuclear weapons consultant and an official from Mohave County, Arizona, were expected to testify.

  • Passport to pubs? UK's Johnson suggests landlords could ask drinkers for vaccine certification

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested on Wednesday that some pubs might require customers to produce vaccine certificates, an idea that he had previously deemed unlikely. Almost 29 million people have received their first vaccine dose in Britain already in the fastest rollout in Europe, and there have been calls to open up the economy faster because of the success of the vaccination programme. Appearing before a committee of senior lawmakers, Johnson said the "basic concept of a vaccine certification should not be totally alien to us", citing how surgeons were required to have a Hepatitis B shot.

  • Politics latest news: Vaccine passport for pubs 'may be up to landlord', says Boris Johnson - watch live

    EU could cut jab exports to countries with high vaccination rates Italian authorities raid vaccine factory amid false fears AstraZeneca doses being hidden for UK Chopper's Politics: Britons must not be 'frightened' to make the 'emotional case' for the UK Philip Johnston: Lockdowns may prove to be a terrible mistake Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson hints the UK may retaliate if EU limit vaccine exports Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said it will be up to "individual publicans" whether to require a Covid vaccine passport. The Prime Minister said there was a distinction between the plans to make it obligatory for those working on the health or care sector frontline, compared with "commercial" sectors such as leisure and tourism. "There is a hierarchy between mandating something or permitting it, or forbidding it... some sectors where vulnerable elderly people are cared for there might be need for mandation," he said. However asked if such a certificate could be required for the pub, Mr Johnson told the liaison committee: "I think that that's the kind of thing - it may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord." Follow the latest updates below.

  • How bad is Europe’s third wave of coronavirus?

    Countries have been forced to tighten restrictions as the more infectious British variant spreads across the continent.

  • How states can increase capital access for black real estate developers

    Harvey Yancey, H2DesignBuild Owner, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss challenges facing black real estate developers.

  • Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, U.S. states say

    Attorneys general for 12 U.S. states on Wednesday accused Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc of doing too little to stop people from using their platforms to spread false information that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe. In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Democratic attorneys general said "anti-vaxxers" lacking medical expertise and often motivated by financial gain have used the platforms to downplay the danger of COVID-19 and exaggerate the risks of vaccination. They called on both companies to enforce their own community guidelines by removing or flagging vaccine misinformation.

  • Police-Free Schools Movement Faces First Major Test As Students Return to Classrooms After a Traumatic Year Away

    The pandemic had already forced students out of classrooms when George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer pushed school leaders nationwide to reconsider the role cops play on campuses. Now, as students trickle back into schools for the first time in a year in many places, including the city where Floyd […]

  • 'You want full stadiums? We filled them': Rapinoe testifies to Congress on equal pay

    USWNT midfielder also addresses rights of trans athletesRapinoe will visit White House for Equal Pay Day Megan Rapinoe has taken her fight for equal pay to Congress as she testified on Wednesday in front of a committee examining “the economic harm caused by longstanding gender inequalities, particularly for women of color”. The Olympic and World Cup champion testified at a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. In her opening statement, the soccer star told the committee that: “I am here today because I know firsthand that this is true. We are told in this country that if you just work hard and continue to achieve - you will be rewarded, fairly. It’s the promise of the American dream. But that promise has not been for everyone. “The United States women’s national team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals on behalf of our country. We have filled stadiums, broken viewing records, and sold out jerseys, all popular metrics by which we are judged. “Yet despite all of this, we are still paid less than men – for each trophy, of which there are many, each win, each tie, each time we play. Less.” Rapinoe said she did not understand why pay inequality was still a problem in US Soccer, despite the USWNT’s success. “I feel like honestly we’ve done everything,” she said. “You want stadiums filled? We filled them. You want role models for your kids, for your boys, and your girls, and your little trans kids? We have that. You want us to be respectful? You want us to perform on the world stage?...” In December, the USWNT reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation over equal work conditions with their male counterparts. The players were seeking the same conditions as the US men’s team in areas such as travel, hotel accommodation, the right to play on grass rather than artificial turf, and staffing. However, the USWNT still do not have equal pay with the men’s team after a federal judge surprisingly threw out their case in May 2020. The team have appealed the decision and are seeking millions of dollars in backpay from US Soccer. Last week, there was outcry at the NCAA tournament, the crown jewel of US college basketball, after photos showed the far inferior gym equipment provided to female players compared to their male counterparts. Rapinoe touched on the subject during Wednesday’s hearings. “With the lack of proper investment we don’t know the real potential of women’s sports,” she said. “What we know is how successful women’s sports have been in the face of discrimination, in the face of a lack of investment in every level in comparison to men.” The midfielder also said she supported the rights of trans athletes. Dozens of bills in the US seek to ban trans athletes from certain youth sports. “As a member of the LGBTQ community I firmly stand with the trans family,” said Rapinoe. “As someone who has played sports with someone who is trans I can assure you all is well. Nothing is spontaneously combusting.” Rapinoe will visit the White House later on Wednesday for an event with Joe and Jill Biden marking Equal Pay Day.

  • U.S. Supreme Court explores extent of tribal police authority

    U.S. Supreme Court justices, in a case on Tuesday testing the scope of Native American tribal police powers, leaned toward backing the authority of a tribal police officer in Montana to stop and search a non-Native American motorist on a public road on reservation land. The justices heard arguments in a case focusing on drug-related charges brought against a man named Joshua James Cooley, who is not a Native American, after Crow tribal police officer James Saylor in 2016 found methamphetamine and firearms in his vehicle, which was parked on a roadside on reservation land.

  • Couples who filed taxes together could get stimulus checks in two payments, IRS says

    Some people have reported getting partial payments.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • The DOJ is considering rare sedition charges for Capitol rioters, but it could backfire

    Prosecutors have brought sedition charges only a handful of times in the past half-century. The January 6 insurrection could bring them back.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.