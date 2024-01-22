Flying flames seen over uptown Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What were they?

Recent video of a large object diving toward uptown Charlotte has again sparked debate over what city-goers spotted soaring above the skyline.

The footage shows a fiery mass — obviously not a bird nor a typical plane — approaching the array of lit-up buildings in the center city.

Some thought it was a UFO. Most had questions.

“You seeing what I’m seeing flying in the sky?” the man recording says. “What in the world is going on? Bruh, I don’t know what that is.”

The ship, which some commenters identified as a spaceship, gets closer to the buildings.

“Oh snap!” the man says, and the video cuts.

The video shows multiple planes flying over a Charlotte Checkers game, a reporter with WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While the posted video is not dated, North Carolina’s Bandit Flight Team was scheduled to fly over Truist Field for the Checkers’ Jan. 13 Outdoor Classic game against Rochester Americans, according to its Facebook account.

So it wasn’t a UFO or a plane on fire or anything of the sort.

UFOs over Charlotte?

The Observer previously wrote about run-ins with UFO tales, alien worries and strange lights in the sky when mysterious flickering lights slinked across the sky.

While most alleged UFO sightings are now debunked within a few hours, Charlotte once had its own UFO tracker, a archives revealed.

‘The UFO man.’ One time, North Carolina had a dean of the lights in the sky.