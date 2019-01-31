Flying High: Boeing Shares Soar 6.5% as Company Reveals Record $100 Billion in Sales in 2018

Shares of aviation giant Boeing Co. surged on January 30, after the aerospace contractor reported that its earnings and profits for the fourth quarter of 2018 were significantly higher than expectations of Wall Street analysts. Amongst other things, this report provided a rather upbeat outlook for the 2019 financial year.

According to the company’s reported earnings, net income grew to $3.42 billion, up from the $3.32 billion that was reported the previous year. Also, adjusted earnings per share rose from $5.07 to $5.48. The company’s revenues for the quarter stood at $28.34 billion as well, significantly beating the $1 billion that was expected.

Record Earnings, Record Deliveries, and 2019 Forecasts

However, while the results were generally positive, the most significant news from Boeing’s camp came in the revenue section. The company reported $101 billion in annual revenues for 2018, which marks the very first time that it would be crossing the $100 billion mark.

Boeing’s fleet of commercial airplanes delivered 806 aircraft in 2018, a record number which fell just four units shy of its forecast. For 2019, the company is looking to significantly exceed that number, with forecasted deliveries between 895 and 905 aircraft for 2019.

Read the full story on CCN.com.