Flying High: Kraken Brushes Off Bitcoin Bear Market with Nine-Figure Crypto Futures Market Acquisition

Kraken announced today its acquisition of Crypto Facilities, the first regulated firm in the world to offer futures on crypto assets several years back. The move could put Kraken, currently the 46th largest bitcoin exchange by adjusted volume, on track to the top 10.

Acquisition Worth At Least $100 Million

Kraken’s press release doesn’t say exactly how much they’re paying for Crypto Facilities. They use the term “nine figures,” which means at least $100 million.

Last year, the company conducted a round of layoffs that were a bit perplexing. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell later confirms that 57 employees laid off in Halifax. He also said the company was still “aggressively hiring in all areas.”

Kraken Moves into Bitcoin Derivatives Space

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell | Source: World Government Summit/YouTube

