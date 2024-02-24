Flying high in the skies: 11-year-old metro Atlanta girl flies plane

Thanks to a local program an 11-year-old College Park girl got to fly a plane.

Second Lt. Faith Washington has been working with Aerospace Awareness since she was nine.

After two years of succeeding simulations, she got her chance to do the real thing at just 11 years old.

Washington says her goal is to one day be a Delta Air Lines pilot.

According to the organization, the program has inspired Washington and many youths in the College Park area to pursue a career in the field of aeronautics.

