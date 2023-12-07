‘Flying Holiday Inflatables Alert’: Here’s why your outdoor displays may be at risk in KC

Folks in Kansas City might want to check their outdoor Santas, reindeer and other holiday inflatables to make sure they won’t take flight in the strong winds that are expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a humorous weather alert for the metro and surrounding area due to the winds that are likely to blow through the metro Thursday morning and throughout the afternoon.

“We are going to go ahead and issue a Flying Holiday Inflatables Alert for” Thursday, the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Wind gusts are expected to reach 30-40 mph Thu afternoon. This may wreak havoc on those holiday inflatables so make sure they are anchored.”

The winds will be accompanied by unseasonably warm temperatures that are 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Temperatures in the 60s are expected in the metro and across most of the Kansas City region. Normal temperatures for this time of year in Kansas City is 45 degrees.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Friday, but still well above normal. The metro will also enter an active weather pattern for the weekend with precipitation expected Friday night into Saturday.

Although the possibility of snow had been mentioned in previous forecasts, a primary rain event is expected as the bulk of precipitation is expected to develop in the warmer area of the storm system, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, the weather service said. The rain will end from the west to the east Saturday morning.

Drier, more seasonable weather is expected to follow Saturday into early next week. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday, Sunday and into the first half of next week.