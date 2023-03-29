The flying hospital bringing Ukraine's wounded west

2
Pierre-Henry DESHAYES and Viken KANTARCI
·4 min read

You can see the pain held just in check in the faces of Ukraine's war wounded as they are evacuated in a flying hospital.

"It's the first time I've taken a plane," says 22-year-old Mykola Fedirko, who was hit by a shell holding off Russian troops in a trench in the Donetsk region.

"I would have loved to be going to Denmark for a holiday and not to hospital because of my wound," says the 22-year-old salesman-turned-soldier, whose lower leg is held in place by metal pins.

Fedirko is one of around 2,000 wounded who have been evacuated from Ukraine to hospitals across Europe since the war started more than a year ago.

Most have been injured in fighting, but some are critically ill civilians.

AFP is the first international media outlet allowed on one of the medical evacuation (medevac) flights carried out by Norway in collaboration with the European Union in a specially adapted Boeing 737.

"We established this scheme at the request of Ukraine... to alleviate the burden on the Ukrainian hospitals," says Juan Escalante of the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre.

The project is "unprecedented at the continental level" and was set up "in record time", he adds.

Some 859 health facilities in Ukraine have been attacked since the Russian invasion, according to the World Health Organization.

Bombings of hospitals, maternity wards and medical storage units mean almost half a million people a month are deprived of medical care, the Norwegian authorities estimate.

- Wounded and weapons cross -

The flying hospital, a transformed passenger plane owned by Scandinavian carrier SAS, lands at Rzeszow airport in southeastern Poland, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the Ukrainian border, to pick up the injured before flying them over two days to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne and Oslo.

A hub for delivering arms to Ukraine, Rzeszow airport has dozens of anti-air missiles and several large cargo aircraft unloading pallets of ammunition just a few feet away from where the war wounded are loaded onto the medevac plane.

The crew of the medevac flight are civilians but the medical staff are from the Norwegian military.

In an odd semblance of normality, a stewardess hands out pizzas, snacks and soft drinks.

Oleksiy Radzyvil, 28, who has injuries to both legs, devours his Margherita pizza and washes it down with a Coke.

With his wild mane and perpetual smile, Radyzvil sticks out in the grim surroundings.

He was even smiling in December when he regained consciousness after a Russian shell destroyed his vehicle, sending him several metres into the air in Bakhmut, the epicentre of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"I smiled because I was alive," he recalls.

Since then, he's been treated in six hospitals in Ukraine.

"I hope that I will get better... that European doctors in the Netherlands will help."

- 'Fight against Putin' -

In Europe, the patient transfers are seen as a way of helping the war effort.

They are "another way to fight against Putin", Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said as she visited a military hospital in Zaragoza last year.

The modified Boeing is equipped with 20 hospital beds, monitors, ventilators, blood transfusion equipment and countless vials of antibiotics.

It's "like a small intensive care unit in the air", says Hakon Asak, a lieutenant-colonel from the Norwegian military's medical service.

"We've had no deaths onboard so far. Thank God for that," he adds, a blue-and-yellow "Free Ukraine" bracelet looped around his wrist.

Most of the patients may look well, he says, "but they are still in severe condition, and we know that some who have been medevaced to different countries have not survived."

- Suffering children -

In the cockpit of the plane is Arve Thomassen, a seasoned veteran.

In his previous career at the twilight of the Cold War, Thomassen was a fighter pilot intercepting Soviet planes in the Arctic.

Now aged 60, this larger-than-life Norwegian says he was happy to wrap up his career with a good cause.

"When you fly passengers down to the Mediterranean for sunbathing that's normal business. I wouldn't say boring but it's very common," he says.

But with these flights, "we take pride in doing this and we do it with a very humble attitude," he adds.

They will never forget some of the people they've transported: the severe burn victims; the man so disfigured he looked like he'd come from the World War I trenches, or the three-year-old suffering from leukaemia.

"It's one thing to have wounded soldiers but children who suffer... that always makes a strong impression on people," Thomassen tells AFP.

For some passengers, a nap provides a few minutes of respite from the pain.

But Vladyslav Shakhov can't sleep.

The 24-year-old was hit by shrapnel in the back of the neck and now suffers from quadriparesis -- muscle weakness in all four limbs.

"I'm not happy about leaving my country," says entrepreneur-turned-armoured car driver, who is heading to Germany.

"I hope they will get me back on my feet quickly so I can get back."

vk-phy/map/po/fg/dhc

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands sing for peace in war-torn Ukraine

    Choirs from across the world joined their voices to sing for peace in Ukraine Sunday, with nearly 300 singers gathering in Madrid where the initiative began a year ago.&nbsp;Under cloudless blue skies, singers from 46 choirs in and around the Spanish capital gathered outside the Reina Sofia art museum and began singing at midday (1000 GMT) in an event involving thousands of others across Europe and Latin America.This year, choirs joined from 81 locations in nine countries, with 1,000 singers from Ukraine joining their voices with others from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Portugal and Venezuela.&nbsp;Standing in the museum square, they sang "Dona Nobis Pacem", the Hebrew slaves' chorus from Verdi's Nabucco and finally "Sing an Anthem For Our Peace", which was written specially by US composer Jim Papoulis.&nbsp;The simultaneous event, which was broadcast live on YouTube, was organised by Choirs for Peace, an initiative started by Madrid choir a month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine whose first event drew over 25,000 singers.&nbsp;"We are here to support Ukraine and say we need peace now, that we have to stop this war," said Elvira Polyenova, a 48-year-old Ukrainian soprano who used to perform at Odessa opera house, and who sang the opening solo in "There is Peace."&nbsp;"Music unites people.. so the choir is a perfect instrument for spreading messages of peace and unity," said Mariano Garcia, choir director at Santiago Apostol church which started Choirs for Peace last year."Although its power of influence is limited, we believe all choral music has the capacity to make us all a little more aware .. and might even reach those with the capacity to decide," he told AFP.After seeing last year's event, Elena Redondo, 54, decided to join a choir so she could be part of this year's initiative."We all forget there's not only this war in Ukraine but others all over the world, and we seem to get used to it. So events like this are an important wake-up call," she said.&nbsp;"Music changes many things, not only on a global level, but also on an individual level, it really changes the way you see things. I think it's important to join together with other voices."vid-hmw/ea

  • International Fencing Federation officials in China try to take banner about Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia — video

    The International Fencing Federation (FIE) forcibly removed an “Angels of Sports” banner from Ukrainian epee fencers after the team tried to take a photo with it in the lobby of a competition hall during the World Cup in Nanjing, China.

  • Chinese Officials Block Ukrainian Fencers Unfurling Anti-War Banner

    Chinese authorities blocked Ukrainian fencers from unfurling an antiwar banner at a competition in Nanjing, China, on Sunday, March 26.The fencers, who were in Nanjing for the 2023 FIE Women’s Epee World Cup, tried to unveil a banner that showed how many athletes had been killed as a result of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Suspilne reported.Officials in the Yangzi River International Conference Center immediately tried to roll the banner back up, this footage posted by one of the Ukrainian fencers shows.Earlier this month, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) voted to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus back into their competitions. The Ukrainian Fencing Federation tried to block the move.“FIE is trying to hide the truth with threats and restrictions, trying to silence us. But how is this different from the Russian political strategy?” said the Ukrainian Fencing Federation in response to the incident in Nanjing.The statement was echoed by fencer Darya Varfolomeyeva on her Facebook account. Credit: Bezhura Dzhoan-Feybi via Storyful

  • Poland orders ammunition production increase

    Polish public and private defense enterprises will increase artillery shell output, benefitting both the Polish army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press briefing on March 27.

  • Netanyahu throws shade on Biden after president says he’s ‘very concerned’ about Israel’s judicial reforms

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday appeared to push back against President Biden's criticism of Israel's planned judicial reforms.

  • US VP Harris recalls 'horror' of slavery in Ghana

    US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited the site in Ghana where slaves were shipped to the Americas, saying the horror of slavery should not be forgotten. The US vice president was given a guided tour of Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where slaves were shipped to North and South America and the Caribbean, shown the dungeons and the door of no return.

  • Humza Yousaf wins Scottish leadership race

    Humza Yousaf on Monday won the race to become Scotland's new leader, its youngest and first from a minority ethnic background, charged with reviving a faltering independence movement after Nicola Sturgeon's long tenure.Yousaf emerged victorious with 52 percent of Scottish National Party (SNP) members' preferentially ranked votes, following a divisive three-way leadership battle triggered by Sturgeon's surprise resignation announcement last month.He is set to be sworn in as first minister on Wednesday, becoming the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government and the first Muslim to lead a major UK party.The 37-year-old will also be&nbsp;Scotland's&nbsp;youngest leader, taking the helm months after Rishi Sunak became the youngest UK prime minister in modern times when he entered Downing Street aged 42.Yousaf vowed to continue pursuing the SNP's central policy -- independence for Scotland -- which Sturgeon has championed since the party lost a 2014 referendum on the issue."We will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland," Yousaf said in his victory speech, adding in subsequent interviews that he would formally request that the UK government allow another vote.&nbsp;He added his "immediate priority" was protecting Scots from Britain's cost-of-living crisis and reforming public services."I will aim to lead Scotland and the interests of all of our citizens, whatever your political allegiance," Yousaf insisted, noting he would look to work "constructively" with London.Sunak's spokesman said the prime minister "looks forward to working with him" but ruled out granting the required permission to stage another independence vote.- 'Momentous' -Yousaf, who was health minister in Sturgeon's last cabinet, narrowly beat finance minister Kate Forbes to become SNP leader once party voters' second preferences had been counted.Former minister Ash Regan finished a distant third.Forbes, who won 48 percent of the votes in the contest, came under the spotlight for her conservative views as a member of the Free Church of Scotland, which opposes same-sex marriage and abortion.But Yousaf, who has close ties with Sturgeon, also faced scrutiny and criticism over his record in successive roles in the Scottish government.Sturgeon, 52, has served as first minister since November 2014 but said last month that she felt unable to give "every ounce of energy" to the job.&nbsp;Congratulating Yousaf on his victory, she tipped him to be "an outstanding leader", adding on Twitter: "I could not be prouder to have him succeed me".The Muslim Council of Britain called his election "momentous".But success is likely to be judged on his ability to further the independence movement.Polling indicates that support has been declining after briefly spiking through last year.Surveys show around 45 percent of Scots are currently in favour of Scotland leaving the United Kingdom, the same tally recorded in the 2014 vote.&nbsp;During campaigning Yousaf said the SNP needs to focus on creating a vision for an independent Scotland, and promised a civic movement to drive the campaign.&nbsp;- 'Answers' -Yousaf faces a challenge to win over the wider Scottish electorate, with a UK general election expected within the next 18 months.According to Ipsos polling, he enjoys a favourable opinion among just 22 percent of voters.The SNP has also seen a backlash over a new law allowing anyone over 16 to change their gender without a medical diagnosis.The law would have allowed a transgender woman who was convicted of rape before she began transitioning to serve a prison sentence in a women-only facility.&nbsp;As debate raged, the UK government used an unprecedented veto to block the legislation.&nbsp;The UK Supreme Court last year also ruled that Sturgeon's government could not hold a new referendum on sovereignty without London's approval.The devolved government in Edinburgh was created in 1999 through devolution reforms initiated by the UK government in London.The SNP has since emerged as the dominant force in Scottish politics, drawing support away from the Labour party in particular.&nbsp;But Labour is hoping Sturgeon's departure could provide a path for a potential comeback north of the English border, that would help defeat the Conservatives in the next UK election."The SNP do not have the answers on the NHS or on the cost-of-living crisis," Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted alongside his congratulations to Yousaf.&nbsp;"Only Labour can provide the change that Scotland needs," he added.bur-jj/har/ea

  • Here's what Arizona's congressional delegation is saying about the Nashville school shooting

    Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona were among those on Capitol Hill reacting to news of the latest U.S. mass shooting.

  • Ukrainian president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

    Ukraine’s president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region and with border guards at an undisclosed location near the border with Russia.

  • Bad weather forces power outages but Ukraine grid operator hopeful

    Ukraine's national grid operator imposed emergency electricity shutdowns in eight Ukrainian regions on Tuesday because of bad weather and said Russian attacks had affected the power supply in some frontline areas. But the head of the operator, Ukrenergo, expressed optimism that the network could meet consumer needs in the next few months provided power plants damaged in Russian attacks were repaired in good time. The latest shutdowns follow an improvement in electricity supplies across Ukraine in recent weeks, in what officials have hailed as a victory in their battle to restore power after months of Russian missile and drone strikes.

  • Air India chief defends paying Kremlin millions to keep flying over Russia

    Air India has defended paying the Kremlin millions to fly over Russian airspace as it prepares to ramp up its UK operations.

  • Nashville school shooter messaged ex-teammate shortly before massacre

    The Nashville school shooter warned that “something bad is about to happen” in messages to a former basketball teammate hours before opening fire Monday.

  • Russian forces kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in 24 hours

    Russian invaders killed two residents of the city of Sloviansk and injured 33 people in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russian army killed two residents of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Colombia protesters demand bull-fighting ban

    Demonstrators in Colombia's capital Bogota protested bull fighting and bull running on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to ban the practice. "We're here to scream in a united voice that Colombia is in the process of building peace and that peace must also include animals," protester Derly Flores said.

  • Ukraine says Russia must leave 'every meter' of country

    Ukraine's top diplomat on Tuesday demanded that Russian forces leave "every meter" of the country as he cast Kyiv's battle against the invaders as part of the global fight for democracy."This war can of course end tomorrow if President Putin so chose by withdrawing Russian forces from Ukraine," Blinken said. sct/caw

  • Comedy suffering because 'you have to be careful' now says Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston said she wishes we could laugh more at ourselves, rather than having to police every word in comedies. We work harder on that," he said with a laugh.

  • Russian night attack: administrative building destroyed in Kyiv

    A three-storey administrative building in Sviatoshynskyi district in the city of Kyiv caught fire and collapsed during a Russian attack on the night of 28 March. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine Details: On the night of 28 March, the operational coordination centre of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv began receiving reports of an explosion and fire in Sviatoshynskyi district.

  • Pentagon deals Ukrainians a new hand with Nato weapons playing cards

    Twenty years ago, US forces were issued with playing cards bearing mugshots of Saddam Hussein and his top lieutenants to aid in the manhunt for the Iraqi dictator.

  • Biden calls Nashville school shooting ‘sick,’ calls on Congress to pass assault weapons ban

    Speaking at an unrelated White House event on Monday, President Biden addressed the shooting at a Nashville private Christian grade school earlier in the day that left three children and four adults, including the shooter, dead. Biden said the shooting was “sick” and repeated his call for Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

  • Former counselor at a Meridian clinic sexually abused two minors. He’s headed to prison

    Boise police arrested the man last July, and he was found guilty of four felonies in January.