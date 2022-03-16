Flying J stabbing suspect in custody in Oklahoma
A man suspected in the stabbing of a Flying J Travel Center employee is in custody, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
WFPD announced Wednesday morning that 30-year-old Dillion Venegas, a former employee at the travel center, is in custody in the Cotton County Dentition Center in Oklahoma.
The stabbing incident occurred March 4 at the travel center.
The victim, a 44-year-old female employee, was taken to the hospital and had surgery following the incident.
Venegas was reportedly seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
WFPD, Crime Stoppers and other law enforcement were on the look out for him since the incident.
