AP PHOTOS: Flying from Joburg to Paris, two virus hotspots

  • Passengers wait to board their Air France flight to Paris at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Passengers go through a temperature check as they enter the terminal at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Passengers wait in line to check in for their Air-France flight to Paris at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • South African health ministry officials collect tracing forms from international travelers at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Passengers walks through the deserted air-side departure international terminal at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • A hand sanitizing pump stands in the middle of a near empty departure terminal as few passengers board and Air France flight to Paris at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Passengers board an Air France flight bound for Paris at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • An Air France flight bound for Paris, France, takes off from Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Transit passengers wait in line upon their arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus, forcing many passengers to reroute their trips. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Arriving and departing passengers use the train link between two terminals at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus, forcing many passengers to reroute their trips. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Arriving passengers are reflected in the windshield of the shuttle train linking two terminals at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus, forcing many passengers to reroute their trips. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • Arriving passengers walk by a Christmas tree at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport terminal E Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus, forcing many passengers to reroute their trips. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
  • A taxi driver takes passengers to their destination in Paris after they arrived at Charles de Gaulle airport Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus, forcing many passengers to alter or cancel their trips. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
1 / 13

Virus Outbreak Holiday Travel

Passengers wait to board their Air France flight to Paris at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
JEROME DELAY

PARIS (AP) — The security officer pointing the thermometer barely glanced, but wished the traveler a “Happy Holiday.” The luggage wrappers day-dreamed of better times, and the list of departing flights didn’t even fill one video screen.

This is Christmas travel 2020, a pale shadow of prior holiday crushes, with less than 100 masked-and-sanitized passengers lining up for a flight from Johannesburg to Paris, hoping it will not be canceled at the last minute. Covid-19 just mutated and many flights from South Africa are being banned.

Normally, Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport is packed solid this time of year. Usually, travelers pushing trolleys of oversized luggage snake through lines to the check-in counters, followed by more long lines for security and again for immigration. Even the business lounges are overcrowded and it can take 20 minutes to pay for a duty-free bottle of wine.

Not this Christmas.

The check-in is effortless. There is no need to show proof of a COVID-19 test. There are no lines at security, where the big old X-ray machines have been replaced by a high-tech full-body scanner. Just a quick temperature check and turn in a tracking form to a health official.

The international terminal is empty. Most shops are closed, aside from the duty-free (but not profit-free) perfume, alcohol and tobacco store, a sunglasses franchise and a listless electronics shop.

Boarding is a breeze, as it should be when a plane is at less than 40% capacity.

Passengers wearing designer cloth masks are politely requested to take them off and wear the not-so-trendy yet universally acknowledged as effective light blue surgical mask.

Ten hours later, after a smooth flight over the African continent in the dark of night, the 15-year-old Boeing 777 touched down in a typical winter mist at Paris’ Charles De Gaulle airport.

There, despite the very early hour, hundreds line up at the transit desk. With London, a popular European transit hub, being a no-go-zone for many, travelers reverted to Paris or Frankfurt as their European transit point.

For those whose final destination is Paris, passengers are triaged for immigration, depending on their flight’s origin. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required but social distances are not necessarily observed.

Curbside, it is raining, dark, and the cab driver is inaudible, for there is a thick plastic sheet separating him from the passengers.

It is now past 6 a.m. and the curfew has been lifted over Paris — the highways are packed.

Happy 2020 Holidays!

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • 'My second life': California nurse walks out of hospital after 8-month COVID-19 ordeal

    As a veteran ICU nurse whose job is to care for the most critically ill patients at her hospital in Long Beach, California, Merlin Pambuan was well aware of the deadly ravages COVID-19 can inflict on the human body. Last spring in a tragic role reversal, Pambuan became one of those patients - admitted to the intensive care unit of St. Mary Medical Center, her workplace for the past 40 years, where she was rendered unconscious by paralysis-inducing sedation and placed on a ventilator to breathe. On Monday Pambuan beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal by walking out the front door of the hospital, drawing cheers, applause and exhilaration from colleagues lining the lobby to rejoice in her discharge.

  • Israel's government collapses, triggering 4th election in 2 years

    Israel is headed to its fourth election in under two years, following the government's collapse early Wednesday morning.Because the Knesset, Israel's parliament, was unable to pass a budget by the midnight Tuesday deadline, the government automatically dissolved and elections were set for March 23.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will now have to see if he can fend off challenges from three former aides who broke away from his Likud party. In May, the right-wing Netanyahu formed an alliance with center-left Defense Minister Benny Gantz in order to form an "emergency" government, with Gantz named the "alternate prime minister" under the promise that he would become prime minister at the end of the year. This move alienated many of Gantz's supporters, The Associated Press reports, and his bloc is not expected to do well in the March elections.Last year, Netanyahu was hit with corruption charges, and witnesses will begin appearing in court for his trial in February. Gantz's Blue and White party called Netanyahu out on Tuesday night, saying, "A criminal defendant with three indictments is dragging the country to a fourth round of elections. If there wasn't a trial, there would be a budget and there wouldn't be elections."More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him' Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Residents protest after Minnesota town approves permit for whites-only church

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ

    Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation." Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

  • Mexico is named world’s deadliest country for journalists

    The number of journalists killed in the country doubled in 2020

  • Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

    A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking into cars held him outside naked and at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit. Body camera video of the June 2019 encounter in Rock Hill shows Officer Vincent Mentesana cursing at Jethro DeVane and telling him not to close the door. Mentesana orders DeVane to stand outside his home naked at 4 a.m., facing the wall, according to the video, which DeVane and his lawyer obtained through a public records request and released Tuesday.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him' Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame

  • Trump promised mass vaccination by spring. To make it happen, Biden could use wartime law.

    President Donald Trump has already used the wartime production law to speed testing and production of medical equipment.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

    On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Before he received the shot, Fauci said he feels “extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy” of the vaccine.

  • 'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

    Germany's U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy U.N. envoy to respond: "Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance." Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

  • 11 Luxurious Bedding Options to Start the New Year Right

    Slip into something a little more comfortableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Brazilian woman forced into domestic slavery and marriage freed after 40 years

    The officials were tipped off by neighbours after the victim requested them to buy her food and hygiene products

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him' Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Residents protest after Minnesota town approves permit for whites-only church

  • Dr Deborah Birx: White House virus expert quits over holiday travel

    Dr Deborah Birx says the criticism she has faced for a family get-together is "very difficult".

  • China expels US ship from disputed waters in fresh escalation in South China Sea

    China on Tuesday claimed its military had “expelled” a US Navy destroyer after it “trespassed” into Chinese territorial waters close to the Spratly Islands, in a fresh escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea. The statement by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Southern Command, came shortly after the US Navy announced the USS John S McCain had asserted its “navigational rights and freedoms” in the disputed seas near the islands, “consistent with international law.” The incident occurred as Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier, was reported to be conducting drills in the region after sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday. The Chinese government claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, directly disputing the territorial claims of reefs, islands and waters by its smaller regional neighbours. The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have all laid claims to the Spratlys. This year, Beijing has been demonstrating its assertiveness over the energy-rich waters, prompting the US to denounce its “bullying behaviour” there and step up its own freedom of navigation operations.