Flying with Kids This Labor Day? Kraft’s Giving Away String Cheese to Keep Families All Smiles

Labor Day is just around the corner and statistics show it's one of the busiest travel days of the year. Trade group Airlines for America estimates that 17.5 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers from August 28th to September 3rd, an increase of 2.5 percent over last year. For families traveling by air this holiday, that means more stress. Flying with kids can be hard—fussy toddlers, bored big kids, cranky babies—and we all know that some of our fellow travelers can be less than supportive of a kid who's struggling on a flight.

Thankfully, the folks at Kraft have something up their sleeve to make the journey a little easier for everyone this Labor Day.

If you're flying with your kids on one of the 100 longest direct U.S. flights this Labor Day, the Kraft In-Flight Relief Pack can help take that flight from tense to chill. The free pack, available to the first 100 qualified applicants with proof of travel from August 30 to September 2, will contain a package of ever kid's favorite snack, string cheese, as well as an activity book, a neck pillow, headphones, and an eye mask for parents. The activity book is designed to keep kids creative and using their imaginations while peeling back those yummy layers of cheese.

Courtesy of Kraft Courtesy of Kraft

"We know airport travel, especially during a popular weekend, can be stressful to parents and kids. We want to alleviate some of that pressure and make traveling with kids go smoothly, particularly on those extra challenging long flights," said Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft. "The Kraft In-Flight Relief Pack will make flying a breeze for kids, parents, and fellow travelers."

If you're interested in giving the In-Flight Relief pack a try, go to www.KraftInFlightReliefPack.com and follow the instructions to order a free kit. You'll have to show proof of your ticket purchase prior to the start day of the promotion as well as proof of travel over the Labor Day holiday. The first 100 qualified applicants will be shipped the In-Flight Relief pack in time for their trip!

If you're traveling by car or train or taking a shorter flight over the holiday week, Kraft is making the activity book available for download on their website and social media channels.