Flying over Matlacha, Pine Island one year after Hurricane Ian provides dramatic views

The community of Matlacha, a living postcard of Florida if there ever was one, is a tiny dot on a map.

On Sept. 28, 2022 it was a big target for Hurricane Ian along with nearby Pine Island.

Both communities were decimated by the powerful Category 4 storm. Storm surge, wind, water − it was too much to handle for boats and businesses and the road leading into the Matlacha bridge from Cape Coral. It was washed away cutting off access to the quaint village known for its colorful shops and restaurants, and Pine Island (other then by boat) for a short period of time.

Here we are one year after Hurricane Ian. Progress is being made. It's slow but it's happening. Some restaurants are open again. Work continues on rebuilding the road leading to the bridge, one of the most popular fishing bridges in Southwest Florida.

They say time heals all wounds and it will take more time before Matlacha and Pine Island look like they did before Hurricane Ian struck. Our visual journalist and drone pilot Ricardo Rolon took this video footage from high above, showing what the view looks like one year later.

What does Fort Myers Beach look like one year after Ian?

What does Sanibel Island look like one year after Ian?

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What Matlacha and Pine Island look like 1 year after Hurricane Ian