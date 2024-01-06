Flying Scotsman is set to depart Shildon's Locomotion museum

More than 30,000 visitors have been to Shildon to see the world-famous steam engine since it arrived at the museum last month

The Flying Scotsman locomotive is set to depart the North East after spending the festive season in County Durham.

More than 30,000 visitors have been to see the historic steam engine since it arrived at the Locomotion museum in Shildon on 16 December.

Visitors have a final opportunity to book a free ticket to see the 97-tonne locomotive before it returns to York's National Rail Museum later this month.

Saturday and Sunday visitors can step inside the famous engine's cab.

The locomotive was the first steam train in the UK to officially reach 100mph, and the first-ever rail service to run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.

It was built in Doncaster in 1923 and last year celebrated its 100th birthday with a nationwide tour, culminating with a three-week visit to Shildon over Christmas.

Sarah Price, from Locomotion, said: "It's gone absolutely brilliantly and the feedback from visitors has been phenomenal.

"We've loved meeting people, not just from this region, but from around the world."

She said the engine had been "all over the country" in 2023 and had delighted "lots and lots of people".

Rail enthusiast Johnathan Stead travelled from Grimsby to see the steam engine on display at Locomotion.

He said: "It's beaten the odds and is still going. That's part of the appeal - it's stood the test of time for 100 years."

