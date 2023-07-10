Flynn decries Boston officer being ordered to work for 24 hours straight, calls emergency meeting

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn said Monday he’s requesting an emergency meeting with the Boston Police Commissioner after a city officer was ordered to work for 24 hours straight.

Flynn also called for the hiring of additional Boston Police officers to address what he calls “a significant problem” within the department with mandatory overtime.

“Working 24 hours without time off for rest is not only unhealthy for the police officers and their families, it is also harmful to the residents and our neighborhoods,” Flynn said in a statement. “It is also illegal to work that many hours without needed rest. Mistakes are made when a police officer is sleep deprived.”

“Last year, I spoke directly with Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox about this personnel issue and I was assured it would not happen again,” Flynn said. “However, this recent incident is confirmation that we have a significant problem in the department with mandatory overtime.”

Flynn said in the past six years, “I have consistently advocated for the hiring of at least 300 police officers every year for the next ten years due to forced overtime, overstretched resources, transfers out of the department, and retirements.”

“The current system of forced overtime is a failure and it can’t continue,” Flynn said. “I will file a hearing order on this troubling situation in the next City Council meeting, and request an immediate meeting with the

Boston Police Commissioner to discuss my concerns.”

In a tweet on Monday, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association echoed Flynn’s comments about the 24-hour shift worked by the Boston officer.

“One triple tour is one too many. NOBODY should be working 24-straight-hours. Waiving the 90-hour-rule is an abuse of power,” the police union said. “Our officers are constantly being ordered to work 16-hour-shifts throughout the entire summer. It’s unacceptable and dangerous.”

The police overtime issue comes as Boston and city officers are grappling with a spate of shootings, including gunfire that erupted in Mattapan on July 5 that left five people wounded.

Late Saturday night, police arrested a Boston man on assault to murder charges near the scene where five people were shot in Mattapan earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

