Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Fulton County election probe

KATE BRUMBACK | The Associated Press
·3 min read

The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that’s been seated to aid her investigation.

They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called to testify in the probe. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney who’s been told he could face criminal charges in the probe, testified in August. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s attempt to fight his subpoena is pending in a federal appeals court.

Flynn did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment, and his lawyer also did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Gingrich referred questions to his attorney, who did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. Herschmann could not immediately be reached for comment.

Willis has said she plans to take a monthlong break from public activity in the case leading up to the November midterm election, which is one month from Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

Each of the petitions filed Friday seeks to have the potential witnesses appear in November after the election. But the process for securing testimony from out-of-state witnesses sometimes takes a while, so it appears Willis is putting the wheels in motion for activity to resume after her self-imposed pause.

When she wants to compel testimony from witnesses who don’t live in Georgia, Willis has to use a process that involves getting judges in the states where they live to order them to appear. The petitions she filed Friday are essentially precursors to subpoenas.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, signed off on the petitions, certifying that each person whose testimony is sought is a “necessary and material” witness for the investigation.

The petition for Gingrich’s testimony relies on “information made publicly available” by the U.S. House committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It says he was involved along with others associated with the Trump campaign in a plan to run television ads that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election” and encouraged members of the public to contact state officials to push them to challenge and overturn the election results based on those claims.

Gingrich wrote an email to people associated with the Trump campaign that said, “The goal is to arouse the country’s anger through new verifiable information the American people have never seen before,” the petition says. That would lead them to pressure state lawmakers and governors, he wrote.

Gingrich was also involved in a plan to have Republican fake electors sign certificates falsely stating that Trump had won the state and that they were the state’s official electors even though Democrat Joe Biden had won, the petition says.

RELATED NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames stories on Dems

    Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker remained defiant Thursday after successive reports alleging that he encouraged and paid for a woman's 2009 abortion and later fathered a child with her. Digging in on his denials of The Daily Beast's reporting, Walker, a football icon turned celebrity politician and staunch abortion foe, blamed the stories on Democrats and their “desperation” — a defensive tactic that Walker's friend and ally, former President Donald Trump, used to weather myriad controversies on his way to the White House. Walker promised in the hours after a Monday report to sue the news outlet, but has not followed up with confirmation he has done so.

  • Health Care — GOP targets Democratic drug pricing law

    The National Gallery of Art is now down to three paintings by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer — of “Girl with a Pearl Earring” fame — though it turns out they never had four to begin with. In health news, Senate Republicans are eyeing a repeal of Democrats’ drug pricing law, citing potential high drug costs. Welcome to…

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Leaders Closer to Price Cap on Russian Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders edged closer to a Russian gas-price cap as a further measure to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, as Kremlin forces intensified strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stal

  • Oath Keepers Threatened a ‘Bloody Civil War’ Over Biden’s Win in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The Oath Keepers threatened a “bloody civil war” against a “puppet regime” if Joe Biden took the White House from Donald Trump, according to chat messages shown to jurors in the first Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling W

  • Ohio's six-week abortion ban on hold indefinitely. State expected to appeal.

    Ohio's 6-week abortion ban blocked indefinitely. Ohio AG Dave Yost plans to appeal.

  • Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

    The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions in court seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that's been seated to aid her investigation.

  • New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

    President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected terrorist is added to the U.S. government's target list for potential lethal action, including drone strikes and special operations raids, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the classified memoranda. The new guidance returns U.S. policies to where they were at the end of the Obama administration, and it reverses former President Donald Trump's more permissive rules that allowed lower-level officials more leeway when launching deadly strikes.

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton to appeal judge's order to testify in abortion case

    Groups that help pregnant Texans pay for out-of-state abortions want clarity about whether AG Ken Paxton considers their activities to be illegal.

  • Trump’s super PAC swoops in to boost an ailing Walker

    A new ad buy was placed by MAGA Inc. It doesn’t touch on allegations of abortion payments.

  • Fox News CEO’s Own Words Used Against Network in Election Lies Lawsuit

    Alexi RosenfeldImmediately following Fox News’ pivotal 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden, the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues that “we can’t give the crazies an inch” as then-President Donald Trump tore into the conservative cable giant and some of the network’s stars publicly undermined the projection.Scott’s words are now being used against Fox News by voting software firm Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit accusing the network of peddl

  • Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters debate in Arizona

    Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican candidate Blake Masters offered viewers on Thursday night perhaps the only opportunity this fall to see both candidates side-by-side as they squared off in a televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS. Kelly emphasized his ability to work across the aisle with Republicans while also standing up to members of…

  • Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago

    The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records

  • Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

    The Republican didn't mince words in blaming the former president in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

  • Trump says CNN should ‘prove the big lie’ in defamation case

    Former President Trump on Wednesday said CNN should “prove the big lie” about the 2020 election in the defamation case he filed against the media company this week. Trump told Real America’s Voice network show “Just The News No Noise” hosts John Solomon and Amanda Head that CNN “will never be able to prove” in…

  • Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

    Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez…

  • Kelly, Hobbs leading Arizona races: CNN poll

    Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) currently have the lead in their respective races ahead of November’s midterm elections, according to a new CNN poll. The poll, published on Thursday, found that 51 percent of respondents said they’ll support Kelly in next month’s Senate election, while 45 percent of those…

  • Gov. Kristi Noem, Jamie Smith gubernatorial race is tight, according to SDSU Poll director

    During a radio talk show, a political science professor at SDSU spoke about how preliminary polling shows the governor's race is tight.

  • Brian Kemp's Revenge

    In an age when scholars fret that democracy is hanging by a thread, Kemp's approach may hold the greatest promise of bringing the GOP back to reality: not going to war with Trump, but consigning him to the past

  • About 65 mobilized Russians ‘disappear’ a day after arriving on the front in Ukraine, intercept shows

    About 65 mobilized Russian soldiers “disappeared” just a day after they arrived at the front line in Ukraine, according to a new intercepted conversation released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

  • Putin's friends and enemies sent him piles of melons, a gift certificate for a tractor, and death wishes for his 70th birthday

    Putin observed the milestone birthday amid his ongoing war in Ukraine, where his military continues to suffer serious losses and setbacks.