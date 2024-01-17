FlyOver Chicago, Navy Pier’s newest attraction, announces opening date

Chicagoans and visitors alike will soon get to experience what it would be like to fly over, around and through some of the city’s most notable landmarks. FlyOver Chicago, an immersive attraction that will take guests on a flying journey through Chicago, announced Wednesday that it’s debut at Navy Pier is set for Friday, March 1. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/flyover-chicago-an-immersive-attraction-at-navy-pier-announces-debut-date/

