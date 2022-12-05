FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM65m ÷ (RM746m - RM224m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Shipping industry.

Check out our latest analysis for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad.

What Can We Tell From FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 50%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 30% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 76% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here