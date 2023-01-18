Is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) stock increased by 9.6% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is:

14% = RM52m ÷ RM380m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. This probably goes some way in explaining FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's moderate 20% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 52%, meaning that it is left with only 48% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 53% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's future ROE will be 11% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

