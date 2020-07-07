FM:Systems Launches Global Workplace Reopening Tracker to Help Organizations Plan for a Safe Re-Entry and Successful Rebound amid a COVID-19 World

Map leverages actual space utilization data within FM:Systems workplace management technology solutions to deliver timely insights and trends on organizations reopenings worldwide and by country

RALEIGH, N.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workplace management technology provider, FM:Systems, has launched a new Workplace Reopening Tracker map that shows timely insights and trends highlighting when and where organizations are moving people back into their workspaces. The tracker is based on actual space utilization data and activity levels from various FM:Systems solutions. With customers using FM:Systems solutions to manage over 3 billion square feet across 80 countries, this active map is intended to be a complementary tool as part of FM:Systems efforts to help organizations more efficiently and confidently prepare for a safe return to work.

This map view indicates what percent of each country's average utilization rate is at a given date, ranging from 0% of the average utilization to over 100% of their average utilization rate. More

"The coronavirus outbreak has caused an unprecedented exodus of office workers around the world, bringing workplace utilization from a peak of 60 percent in early 2020 to merely four percent shortly after the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic," said Kurt von Koch, CEO of FM:Systems. "Now, as governments reopen around the world, we are offering the Workplace Reopening Tracker as a free tool for employers, facility managers, HR executives and real estate teams to see how other organizations are currently reopening geographically and worldwide."



Key trends from the FM:Systems Workplace Reopening Tracker include:

Top 10 utilization rate increases by country

Total workplace utilization percentage rate globally compared to the 4 percent crash

Top countries with the highest space utilization/reopening rates (i.e., total utilization percentage)

"The uniqueness of COVID-19 makes it difficult for workplaces to effectively respond and prepare for a reopening. As state and local governments decide how and when to reopen businesses, data on office utilization can support educated decisions for the safety of the global workforce and the correlating community impact," said Ibrahim Yate, industry analyst at Verdantix. "By making this data available, FM:Systems takes an innovative approach to arm the economy with the right tools and information for facility re-entry. The Workplace Reopening Tracker indicates trends for which countries are the gold standard in reopening and which can review, refine and accordingly adjust their strategy."

For the latest FM:Systems Workplace Reopening Tracker insights and trends as well as additional resources to plan for a safe space re-entry during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: https://fmsystems.com/our-resources/covid-19-coronavirus/

