FM to visit community devastated by storm floods

First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to visit an Angus community devastated by the Storm Babet floods.

Mr Yousaf will meet people affected by the extreme weather in River Street, Brechin, after the River South Esk burst its banks on Friday.

Two people have died in Scotland, including Wendy Taylor, who was swept away in the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said river levels across the north and north east remained high.

But no rain is forecast for the next two days.

Angus councillor Gavin Nicol said the full extent of the damage in the Angus town of Brechin had yet to be established.

Mr Nicol admitted the town's flood defences, which were upgraded in 2016, now needed to be reviewed.

He told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "I am hoping the first minister will take pity on us and give us more money for Angus Council."

Mr Yousaf is also expected to thank volunteers, the local council and the emergency services for their work in supporting people evacuated from their properties.

Speaking ahead of the visit, he said: "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives to the extreme conditions caused by Storm Babet during what will be difficult time.

"I want to pass on my thanks to local authorities, volunteers and the emergency services for all their efforts in these extremely challenging conditions."

Mr Yousaf praised the community for coming together to support those affected and said Angus Council had received hundreds of offers of alternative accommodation for those forced to leave their homes.

He added: "The process of assessing the full amount of damage caused in all areas affected by the storm is now under way.

"This will take some time and we are working closely with local authorities to support the people and businesses affected."

A boy rests after emergency services assisted in the evacuation of a family from their home in Brechin on Friday

On Sunday Mr Nicol, who represents the Brechin and Edzell Ward, warned that some residents whose homes were flooded would not be home in time for Christmas.

He said parts of the town were still coated in contaminated sludge and silt.

Asked when some people would be get back into their homes he told The Sunday Show: "It will be an extensive period.

"It will take a fair bit of sorting.

"These houses won't be ready by Christmas."

A 56-year-old man was killed on the same day as Ms Taylor, 57, after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus.

The storm has also claimed two lives in England, a man in his 60s in Shropshire and a woman in her 80s in Chesterfield.

A man who is said to have been trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, remains missing.

A car pictured on a bridge washed away near Dundee following Saturday's torrential rain

Meanwhile, the A90 remains closed between Dundee and Stonehaven as experts inspect the road and bridge structures.

Energy firm SSEN said it restored power to 37,000 customers during the storm and fixed more than 450 faults across its network.

It also confirmed households impacted by power cuts for more than 12 hours were entitled to £30 per person, for every day without power, to cover food and drink costs.

SSEN urged customers to keep hold of receipts and claim costs back via its website.

ScotRail said most services would be back to normal on Monday but some may start later in the morning in Fife.

It added that the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line would remain closed until at least Tuesday.

The Aberdeen - Elgin route has reopened but the Aberdeen - Dundee line remains closed.

Customers are advised to check the ScotRail website before they travel.

Scott Prentice, interim commercial director, said: "Unfortunately, we are still seeing some extremely challenging conditions on the rail network in Fife, the northeast, and the far north caused by the most rainfall experienced in Scotland since 1891.

"Our first priority is always the safety of customers and staff, and we won't run services until we are absolutely sure the lines are safe."

Meanwhile, the operators of a North Sea drilling platform said it was "secure" despite losing four of its eights anchors during Storm Babet.