Is FMAANG Overrated?

There’s no doubt that big tech is helping support the market. Facebook FB, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL, Netflix NFLX and Alphabet GOOGL are not just large cap stocks. They are up a respective 17.0%, 33.6%, 65.4%, 27.3%, 52.6% and 11.9% year to date while the S&P 500 is down 2.7%.

Obviously, the pandemic-induced digitization has served them well. People have had more time (and inclination) to connect and sell on Facebook, watch movies on Netflix, listen to Apple’s Music, play games on Xbox, read books bought on Amazon and catch their daily dose of infotainment on YouTube.

While kickbacks for smaller ecommerce players like eBay EBAY and Shopify SHOP continue, Amazon of course gained big time.

Those among the FMAANG with working tools like Azure, Office, AWS, Google Cloud, Macs, Chromebooks and smartphone solutions also gained.

Moreover, since the pandemic was a global feature and all of these companies are global suppliers, the benefits were multiplied.

Regulatory concerns are however weighing down these stocks. In particular, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook are scheduled to answer questions from a government antitrust committee on Jul 27. There’s also growing bipartisan support for amendments to Section 230, which has thus far protected companies with online platforms like Facebook and YouTube from prosecution for objectionable content on their platforms.

Facebook

The social media company has gotten itself into the middle of a deep controversy about the content it allows on its platform and the people/organizations it allows as fact checkers. This has led some of its larger advertisers to temporarily quit the platform, as pressure from human rights groups continues to mount.

But the issue also brought to light the broad base of Facebook advertisers that make a Facebook boycott somewhat ineffective. Some have estimated that these large companies contribute around 5% of its advertising revenue. The rest comes from a large number of small and medium-sized sellers, who have already spent time and money building their relationships and businesses on the platform. Their investment in the platform makes this customer base extremely sticky, especially because of the need for a digital front in the current operating climate.

As a result, Facebook stock has been somewhat resilient to the pressure.

Its numbers also look good. The company is expected to grow earnings 11.8% this year and 34.2% in 2021, despite a downward revision to estimates in the last 7 days (to account for the shift in big spenders). Its surprise history is spotty, averaging -10.2% in the last four quarters.

However, the June quarter Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction), which compares the Zacks Consensus Estimate to the Most Accurate Estimate, is positive. This generally happens when the most recent estimates are higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. If the Zacks Rank for a stock with positive ESP is #3 (Hold) or higher, there are good chances of a positive surprise when it reports on Jul 29.

Facebook shares are currently ranked #3. So if the ESP remains positive going into the announcement, sending shares higher, it would make sense to buy the shares.

Microsoft

While catering to the growing demand for its work-related tools, including its communication and collaboration software, Microsoft is venturing out into new areas.