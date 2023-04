FMB accused in 2022 slaying requests competency exam, judge OKs

A Fort Myers Beach woman accused of fatally striking a man she said she believed was watching her with his pants pulled down in December has requested to test her competency.

About a week after Christopher Boran, who represents Jennifer Richards, 47, filed a motion to appoint experts to evaluate Richards' competency, Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter approved the request on Monday.

The competency exam would determine Richards' ability to stand trial, pretrial hearings and enter a plea, the records indicate.

Fort Myers stabbing: FMPD release new details about Horizon's Apartments stabbing; search for more clues

Suspect extradited: Kentucky man accused in Cape Coral homicide now in Lee County custody, records show

Dr. Keegan Culver, of Comprehensive MedPsych Systems, has been assigned to test Richards.

Court records indicate that Richards on Feb. 6 pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge.

When deputies on Dec. 30, responded to the 17000 block of San Carlos Boulevard, in Fort Myers Beach, they found a man unresponsive, suffering from multiple injuries.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, died that night.

Authorities found his body at an abandoned gas station at Summerlin Road and San Carlos Boulevard on the mainland side. He had injuries to his face, head and buttocks, the report says, his pants pulled to midthigh.

Deputies located Richards next to another man under the covered awning of a gas station, the report says. She had injured her left hand, officials said.

They also found suspected blood on her upper legs and shoes, according to the report. Deputies took Richards and the man in for questioning.

The man told deputies Richards approached the victim with a pipe and that he heard someone being beaten.

When they questioned Richards, she told them she went to a local store and purchased cigarettes and beer. She then returned to her campsite at the abandoned gas station and began drinking the beer.

As she sat on her bed, she saw the victim, who she identified as "Vince," standing on the sidewalk. She said he was staring at her with his pants pulled down and she began to feel uncomfortable, adding that she believed he "would take advantage of women by his actions."

Story continues

Richards armed herself with a pole and approached him, the report says.

The affidavit says Richards claims he attempted to grab her while he was exposed and she began to beat him with the pole. He fell to the ground as she continued to beat him, she said.

When he became unresponsive, Richard said she walked away and threw part of the pole she used.

Deputies arrested her on a second-degree murder charge and took her to the Lee County Jail.

Court records indicate Richards was also arrested Oct. 22 on a battery charge. That case has been reopened, according to court records.

Richards is next due in court May 10 for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers Beach woman accused in slaying asks for competency exam