FMC Corporation Expects Growth to Slow in the First Half of 2019

On the one hand, investors knew growth would slow for FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) in 2019. After all, last year the business enjoyed contributions from $1.2 billion in newly integrated assets acquired from Dupont (now DowDuPont). Since they didn't contribute in 2017, the year-over-year comparisons to 2018 appeared astronomically high for the typically moderate-growth business.

On the other hand, perhaps investors weren't expecting the relatively low growth projections in management's freshly minted full-year 2019 guidance. FMC Corporation said rising raw materials expenses and currency impacts will result in flat year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter of 2019, although rising selling prices should help offset the headwinds in the second half of the year.

What should investors make of full-year 2018 operating results and expectations for 2019, especially given all the moving parts and financial adjustments?

By the numbers

After FMC Corporation completes the spinoff of its 84% stake in Livent Corporation, formerly its lithium production segment, the business will be all-in on agricultural technology. That event is on track to occur on March 1. Contributions from lithium through that date will be counted as discontinued operations for the remainder of 2019. After that divestment wraps up, investors can also look forward to more telling year-over-year comparisons, especially now that the massive injection of agricultural technology assets will be included in both comparison periods.

As the simple table below shows, the integration had a significant impact on operations in 2018.

Metric 2018 2017 Change (YOY) Revenue, agricultural solutions $4.28 billion $2.53 billion 69% EBITDA, agricultural solutions $1.22 billion $576 million 111%

The integration also had a big impact on operating cash flow, although it's difficult to tease out exactly how much. FMC Corporation reported full-year 2018 operating cash flow of $446 million from continuing operations, a 42% increase over 2017. However, in this comparison continuing operations includes both lithium and agricultural solutions, while discontinued operations refers to the former health and nutrition business. Some of the year-over-year increase was no doubt aided by the lithium segment, but the great majority of the growth was probably generated from the new agricultural solutions assets.

Management expects to continue leveraging the value from its newly expanded agricultural portfolio in the year ahead with new product launches, by entering new markets, and announcing selling price increases from the company's new market power. Investors may be a little disappointed by the slow pace of growth, however.