FMC Corporation (FMC): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds' picks don't beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was in 33 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 46. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with FMC holdings at the end of March. Our calculations also showed that FMC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Hedge funds have more than $3.5 trillion in assets under management, so you can't expect their entire portfolios to beat the market by large margins. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). So you can still find a lot of gems by following hedge funds' moves today.

10 best stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins
10 best stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins

Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Do Hedge Funds Think FMC Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the third quarter of 2021, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FMC over the last 24 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Cardinal Capital, managed by Amy Minella, holds the biggest position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cardinal Capital has a $102.6 million position in the stock, comprising 2.5% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Glenview Capital, led by Larry Robbins, holding a $94.4 million position; the fund has 1.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions encompass D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw, Charles Paquelet's Skylands Capital and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Lodge Hill Capital allocated the biggest weight to FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), around 4.01% of its 13F portfolio. Skylands Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.8 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FMC.

Now, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Adage Capital Management, managed by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, established the most outsized position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Adage Capital Management had $15.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates also initiated a $4.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new FMC positions are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP, Donald Sussman's Paloma Partners, and Greg Poole's Echo Street Capital Management.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). These stocks are New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP), Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG), and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). This group of stocks' market valuations are similar to FMC's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position EDU,39,590421,-6 AVLR,29,1031140,-12 IEP,4,13111036,0 OTEX,14,300643,-2 KEP,4,18930,0 EVRG,21,1039354,-9 CPB,27,430218,-1 Average,19.7,2360249,-4.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2360 million. That figure was $372 million in FMC's case. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for FMC is 69. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.9% in 2021 through October 15th and beat the market again by 4.5 percentage points. Unfortunately FMC wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on FMC were disappointed as the stock returned -14.1% since the end of June (through 10/15) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Doge vs. Dog -- Which One Is Worth Buying?

    After what seems to be like a pump-and-dump scheme, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been bid up almost 4,000% since the start of 2021 by meme-stock traders. This cryptocurrency, unlike other cryptos like Ethereum, has almost no real-world use, so Doge's price jump has been largely unreasonable. What has also been quite irrational is the volatility of the Dogecoin stock price.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismZillow,

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts just increased price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. The United States economy has rebounded strongly from the 2020 lows this year, posting incredible growth numbers […]

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    Most growth stocks don't pay a high-yield dividend. Two companies that stand out for their combination of growth and income are NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). NextEra Energy Partners' dividend currently clocks in at 3.4%.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 3 Solid Growth Stocks Perfect for Retirees

    In order to combat the effects of inflation, all retirees need some exposure to growth in their portfolios.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with an income cap around $60,000 and a work requirement, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.