FMC welcomes first baby of 2024

LANCASTER – The first baby born in 2024 at Fairfield Medical Center is LiLiana Jean Rhodes, son of Amanda Tomlinson and Ryan Rhodes of Stoutsville.

Baby LiLiana was born at 10:54 p.m. on Jan. 2, weighing in at 9 pounds and measuring 21.5 inches long.

The Fairfield Medical Center Maternity Services staff presented the family with a gift basket that included a diaper caddy, piggy bank, my first teddy bear, safety supplies, a book, announcement board, blanket, wipes and other goodies.

