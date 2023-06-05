FMC's hiring event Walk-in Wednesday to be held June 14

Beginning in June, Fairfield Medical Center will offer regular opportunities for job applicants to stop in without an appointment and meet with a recruiter to discuss available openings at FMC. The first of these hiring events, called Walk-In Wednesdays, will be held on Wednesday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Campus, 401 N. Ewing St. The June 14 event is specifically geared toward applicants who are interested in a job as an RN, NA, MA or phlebotomist. Applicants should bring their resumes and be prepared for an interview.

“The Walk-in Wednesday option is a little more informal than our hiring events in the sense that applicants don’t have to make an appointment – they can just come in any time between 8-4:30 that day and meet with us,” said Audra Harden, a recruitment specialist at FMC. “As recruiters, we can learn a little bit more about the applicant and their interests and they, in turn, have the opportunity to experience our culture firsthand and hear about the many career opportunities that we have to offer at FMC.”

Harden, who has worked at FMC for seven years, said she’s looking forward to the upcoming Walk-in Wednesday event because she enjoys making personal connections and relationships with new team members through the recruitment and onboarding process. “I believe creating a personal connection with an applicant from the very beginning is what sets us apart from our competitors,” she said. “In fact, candidates who applied at other organizations have told me that the personal connection I established with them as a recruiter is part of what led them to accept our offer.”

FMC recruitment specialists Kellie Sharp and Shannon Raver said they love talking with applicants about FMC’s culture, which they believe is what sets FMC apart from other healthcare organizations. “I work at a place where I matter - not just to my leader, but to my FMC family,” said Sharp, who has been with FMC for over 20 years. “We can all make a difference. It is encouraged and celebrated, no matter what our job title is.”

Raver, who has been with FMC for 11 years, agreed. “At FMC, you are not just another employee, you are family, and you have a purpose for being here,” she said.

In addition to a culture that prioritizes the importance of making personal connections and providing great experiences, FMC also offers competitive pay and benefits, a 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance and opportunities for employees to advance their careers. Learn more about what FMC has to offer its employees by attending the Walk-In Wednesday hiring event on June 14. Additional Walk-In Wednesdays will be scheduled for the remainder of the year, as well as two hiring events at the River Valley Campus, the next of which will be held on Tuesday, July 18. For more information about FMC’s recruitment team and available job openings, visit fmchealth.org/careers.

