FMC's U.S. division Health Partners in $2.4 billion three-way merger

·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care has agreed to merge its U.S. unit Fresenius Health Partners with medical services groups InterWell Health and Cricket Health to expand in the care of earlier stages of kidney disease.

FMC, the world's largest operator of dialysis centres for patients whose kidneys have failed to cleanse the blood, said in a statement on Monday the combined group would be valued at $2.4 billion with FMC owning a majority stake.

The addition of InterWell, a network of nephrology practices that FMC co-owns, and kidney care provider Cricket will help FMC to expand in the area of kidney disease patients who do not yet require dialysis.

That would increase Fresenius Medical Care's total addressable market in the U.S. from around $50 billion to around $170 billion, the statement said.

Financial terms were not disclosed. FMC expects the transaction could close in the second half of this year.

The new entity will operate under the InterWell Health brand, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Paris taxi driver files lawsuit against Tesla after fatal crash

    A Paris taxi driver whose Tesla Model 3 crashed in December, killing one person, has filed a legal complaint against the U.S. carmaker, his lawyer said on Sunday. The French government said in the days after the accident that Tesla had told it that there was no immediate indication of a technical fault. Sarah Saldmann said her client had on Friday filed a criminal complaint with public prosecutors in Versailles alleging that Tesla had "put the lives of others in danger".

  • Berlin concert draws 10,000 in solidarity with Ukraine

    Some 10,000 people attended a concert in solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, police said, with the crowd waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion. Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, many performers on the stage wore shades of blue and yellow, the colours of the flag. Musicians included Natalia Klitschko, a Ukrainian singer who is married to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

  • Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

    A Lebanese judge said Monday she has charged the country’s central bank governor with illegal enrichment and money laundering during Lebanon’s economic meltdown. Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court, told The Associated Press that Gov. Riad Salameh’s brother, Raja Salameh, who was detained last week, was also charged with taking part in the crimes. Aoun also ordered that the brother's assets be frozen.

  • Shanghai Disney resort shuts as COVID cases spike

    STORY: Shanghai reported a record daily surge in COVID-19 infections on Monday (March 22).Until recent weeks the city had been relatively unscathed, but the financial hub reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday (March 21) and 734 local asymptomatic infections, according to official data on Monday.It is the fourth consecutive day that Shanghai's local asymptomatic infections have increased.The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Sunday that it would temporarily close until further notice from Monday, and that it would ''continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities.''Although the number of infections is tiny by global standards, Shanghai has quickly followed China's "dynamic clearance" policies. These include shutting schools and testing residential compounds in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.The severity of outbreak responses by Shanghai's compounds and residential districts has varied. Some are opting for lockdowns as long as two weeks.In other sealed-off districts some said they were not told how long they would have to stay home.

  • UN chief warns Russia's war in Ukraine could set back climate goals

    In a major speech Monday morning, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine could set back the climate agenda and spark a global food crisis.Driving the news: Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, and food prices are rising around the world as supplies are cut off. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On the energy front, Europe is speeding up its transition to clean energy in order to re

  • Jackson dad deals with flesh-eating bacteria, mom fights colon cancer: They need your help

    “They say God only gives you what you can handle,” Lane Morrell said of his Jackson family's troubles. “He definitely pushed the limits."

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

  • A Florida doctor doing cancer surgery on a patient removed the wrong area, state says

    Asking the patient to confirm where a cancer surgery should be performed after the patient had been given a sedative led to a Tampa area doctor performing a wrong site surgery, a state complaint said.

  • Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

    Here's what experts know right now about preventing or treating long-haul symptoms following a coronavirus infection.

  • Daylight Saving debate: Winners — and losers — of ending biannual time changes

    Daylight Saving Time could soon become permanent in the U.S.

  • The Botox Brow Lift Is the Secret Behind Some of Your Favorite Celebs’ Faces. What Is It?

    It’s hard to scroll through Instagram these days without seeing what’s colloquially known as “Instagram face ”: plump lips,...

  • Another COVID-19 Surge May Be Coming. Are We Ready for It?

    Scarcely two months after the omicron variant drove coronavirus case numbers to frightening heights in the United States, scientists and health officials are bracing for another swell in the pandemic and, with it, the first major test of the country’s strategy of living with the virus while limiting its impact. At local, state and federal levels, the nation has been relaxing restrictions and trying to restore a semblance of normalcy. Encouraging Americans to return to pre-pandemic routines, offi

  • Letters to the Editor: 'If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament'

    Readers respond to a letter writer who argued that fetuses are "preborn" people who have rights.

  • Pfizer and Moderna vaccines proved very effective against COVID Omicron variant, study shows

    Pfizer and Moderna vaccines proved very effective against COVID Omicron variant, study shows

  • The Left Also Has an Anti-Science Problem

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyTwo years after COVID-19 upended the world, vaccine refuseniks continue to complicate efforts to bring the pandemic under control. In the U.S., the birthplace of the most effective COVID vaccines, a whopping 19 percent of people over the age of 5 have not received even an initial vaccine.Although the never-vaxxer crowd is not a politically heterogeneous group, its adherents are united in their refusal to consider basic facts. This has in

  • Indiana University-developed tech could lead to a revolution in medicine. Here's how.

    A missing piece to 'revolutionizing medicine' was developed in an Indiana University lab and recently acquired by Waters Corporation.

  • Ask Rusty – My Husband Still Works; Must He Enroll in Medicare at age 65?

    The question to day is if some is still working at the age of 65, do they have to enroll in Medicare? Read to find out what experts say.

  • American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

    Katya Hill tried to talk her brother out of it. James “Jimmy” Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that was reported Thursday, as his partner Irina Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital. In an interview from Pittsburgh Saturday, Hill’s sister called her brother’s relationship with Irina a “beautiful love story, but unfortunately it has a tragic ending.”

  • Terrified children, men left behind, sex trafficking: Women in Ukraine fight a different kind of war

    From sexual exploitation to loss of essential health care, women affected by armed conflict are exposed to an increased level of trauma.

  • Guest view: COVID-19 confirmation creates concern

    COVD-19 diagnosis raises anxiety but fortunately doesn't create much discomfort.