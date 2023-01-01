FMPD work fatal crash involving pedestrian; at least 125th death on Lee roads in 2022

A pedestrian fatally struck by a car dispatched Fort Myers police to the scene Saturday night.

Police announced the crash shortly after 8:45 p.m., prompting them to close all lanes in the area.

All lanes on Fowler Street remained closed from Katherine Street to Stella Street for about two hours.

This was at least the 125th death on Lee County roads in 2022.

No more information was available Sunday morning.

