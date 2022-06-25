FMPD hopes to identify two suspects involved in overnight shooting; victim critical

Fort Myers Police are looking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a shooting at the 3600 block of Palm Beach Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. The victim remains in critical condition.

Fort Myers police hope to identify two male suspects involved in a shooting early Saturday.

Officers shortly after 2:30 a.m. responded to reports of gunfire in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Boulevard.

There, they found a male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He remained critical Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Detectives released photos of two men and are seeking public assistance in identifying the, They also released a photo of the suspected vehicle, a white Honda Accord.

Fort Myers police detectives believe this white Honda Accord belonged to suspects in a June 25, 2022, shooting.

Police say anyone with information can contact Fort Myers police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

