FMPD investigating shooting Saturday afternoon, two victims injured

Fort Myers police confirmed Saturday afternoon they are investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Lora Street.

Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for the Fort Myers Police Department, told The News-Press two victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

The shooting location sits near the intersection with Alderman Street.

Police announced the active investigation shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. They say the incident appears to be isolated.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if their tip leads to an arrest.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers police investigate Saturday shooting, two wounded