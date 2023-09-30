Fmr. colleagues remember Feinstein as a career maker, matchmaker
Those who worked alongside Senator Dianne Feinstein are remembering her as a colleague and friend, and also a matchmaker who "loved to fix people up on dates."
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing California Democrat and oldest-sitting U.S. senator, died Thursday night at the age of 90.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
Yahoo News takes a look back at the senior California senator’s celebrated life.
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.
Congress keeps getting older, even as Americans clamor for younger leaders.
Prosecutor describes Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996.
Bumble, Inc. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd believes the power of AI technology will lead to a better online dating experience for her apps' users. Speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, the Bumble and Badoo exec shared how her company uses AI technology to improve matching and other aspects of the business. While she noted Bumble would not venture into more "sci-fi" areas like using AI to make virtual girlfriends or boyfriends -- something other apps like Replika have done -- she does see a future where AI could help play the role of digital matchmaker.
The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.