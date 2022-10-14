Fmr. county supervisor pleads guilty; accused of trafficking meth out of work car

A former Chester County manager accused of trafficking methamphetamine out of a county-owned car pleaded guilty in court Friday morning.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry was in the courtroom when Shane Stuart entered a guilty plea on four charges. Afterward, he walked out of the courthouse to report to prison.

PREVIOUS: Former Chester County Supervisor trafficked meth on the job, SC AG says

A grand jury indicted Stuart in the middle of the pandemic. He was accused of using his public position and work vehicle to traffic meth all over our area.

On Friday, Stuart pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, distribution of meth, trafficking meth and misconduct in office. He was sentenced to seven years in prison on that distribution charge Friday.

The judge will wait until other suspects associated with the case are convicted before sentencing Stuart on the remaining charges.

He could face up to 25 years in prison.

>> At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, Terry will have more of the details that came out in court Friday.

(WATCH BELOW: Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week)