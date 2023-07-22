Fmr. Guiliani Associate Lev Parnas debunks GOP ‘misinformation’ about the Bidens and Ukraine

Former Associate of Rudy Guiliani, Lev Parnas, joins Ali Velshi to discuss his letter to Rep. James Comer and the House GOP-led Oversight Committee this week urging them to abandon their “wild goose chase” investigation of President Biden and Hunter Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. On allegations of bribery, Parnas said: "Where are the wire transfers? Where are the tapes that you are talking about? I think this is just a disservice to the American public and to our democracy." The GOP’s strategy for pushing the narrative, he added, is “to confuse the public. As Americans, we’re told to listen to our Congressmen and our Senators… it’s sad to see what’s going on.”