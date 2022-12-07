A former Licking Heights' teacher's aide was sentenced to three years in prison last week after she was convicted of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Mackenzee D. Webb, 27, of Pataskala, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

In January, Licking Heights High School reported a concern about a possible sexual relationship between a student and a teacher's aide, who was identified as Webb.

A Pataskala police detective responded to the high school to interview Webb. He said she admitted to having sexual intercourse with her student multiple times between Dec. 31 and Jan. 12. Each incident allegedly happened in the parking lot of Licking Heights Middle School and the parking lot of a Pataskala church.

"The defendant provided her cell phone to (the detective) and admitted she erased messages on Instagram and messages on her cell phone between her and her student documenting the relationship between them," the complaint said. "(The detective) inspected the phone and found text messages between them that were romantic in nature."

The detective said he interviewed the student who allegedly admitted to the same incidents and confirmed the locations of each.

On Nov. 28, Judge Thomas Marcelain sentenced Webb to three years in prison. Upon release from prison, Webb will be required to complete five years of post-release control and register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning she'll have to register with the sheriff's office every 90 days for life. She was granted credit for one day spent in jail.

Licking Heights Local Schools did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Fmr. Licking Heights aide gets prison for sexual relationship with student