Fmr. Russian Ambassador & Russia Expert Break Down Ukraine Crisis

As Russia escalates its unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine, John Heilemann discusses the crisis – and its far-reaching implications for Europe, Joe Biden's presidency, Vladimir Putin's place in history, and the global security writ large - with former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe.

They unpack Putin’s miscalculations regarding the strength of the NATO alliance, why his real war is with the West, the extent of Russian opposition to the invasion, as well as what’s at stake for an already shaky international order.

They also talk about how elements of both the American right and left have improbably become full-fledged apologists (and even admirers) of one Vladimir Putin, and marvel at one of the most surprising facts on the ground: led by their president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainians are putting up an extraordinarily tough fight against an opponent that is, on paper, far superior by every military measure.