Fmr. U.S. Atty: Trump’s last-day pardon is ‘violation of the rule of law’
The New York Times reports new details - and broad implications - about Donald Trump’s decision to pardon a convicted drug smuggler with ties to Jared Kushner. Barbara McQuade tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell how Trump issued pardons “is prologue for what can happen in the future.” Andrew Weissmann says Trump would wield pardon power to “undermine” what America stands for.