Fmr. White House aide on events after Capitol riot
The House Jan. 6 committee held a surprise hearing Tuesday delivering alarming new testimony about Donald Trump’s angry, defiant and vulgar actions as rioters laid siege on the US Capitol. (June 28)
At Tuesday's public hearing of the House select committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, said, “We were watching the Capitol get defaced over a lie.”
The House select committee’s series of public hearings resumed Tuesday with explosive testimony from a former White House aide about the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s explosive testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, Jan. 6 select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson encouraged other witnesses to step forward and recount the events surrounding the riot at the Capitol.
Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House select committee that she was “scared” when she learned about plans for Trump to go to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to press his assertion that he had not lost the 2020 election.
Trump aides wanted to be ‘doing something more’ to stop the riot, Cassidy Hutchinson told January 6 committee
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson called former President Donald Trump's tweet attacking Mike Pence "unpatriotic" on Jan. 6.
MacCallum said she was not surprised by new testimony about Trump's violent outbursts, including an account of him grabbing a Secret Service officer.
The anchor claims there were a lot of people who shared Trump's "feelings of frustration"
The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing to present "recently obtained evidence."
