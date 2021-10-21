Fnac Darty hikes outlook getting boost from market dynamics, online

The logo of the retail chain Fnac in Paris
·1 min read

(Reuters) - French retailer Fnac Darty slightly raised its full-year guidance on Thursday with revenue growth now seen to be above 5%.

The seller of books, music and electrical equipment, which previously expected growth to be about 5%, said it expects 2021 current operating income to be in the upper end of the previous guidance of a range of 260 million-270 million euros ($302 million-314 million).

Retailers have seen their in-store sales rebound in recent months as shoppers returned after months of pandemic-related closures, while online sales continued to grow.

Fnac Darty's total group sales for nine months were up 12.7% compared to the same period last year, with online sales accounting for 26% of revenue in the period.

While global retail markets face supply chain disruptions ahead of peak shopping season, Fnac Darty's CFO Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier said on a call with reporters that the group was not experiencing any problems at the moment.

He said that despite a certain pressure on telephony and IT products the company was less affected thanks to its market share of high-end products, which offer higher margins and are less prone to get hit from raw material prices and inflation.

Fnac Darty sales for the third quarter came in at 1.85 billon euros, down 0.5% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.8591 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Kate Entringer;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CaixaBank Signals Exit From $1.92 Billion Erste Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- CaixaBank SA is considering the sale of part or all of its stake in Vienna-based lender Erste Group Bank AG, ending its foray into eastern European banking following its acquisition of Spanish rival Bankia SA.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane

  • The Dow Is Slipping, Tesla Is Rising—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Excellent corporate earnings this season have helped investors look beyond fears such as central bank stimulus, supply-chain disruptions, and inflation.

  • Stocks Drift as Inflation Fears Weigh on Market: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks churned near a record while investors digested a spate of corporate results amid rising expectations for inflation.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe S&P 500 was little c

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • To Invest or Not to Invest in AT&T? Traders Can Move On

    If one is in AT&T , they are there for the dividend. First, AT&T reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Thursday morning. AT&T generated revenue of $39.9 billion over the three month reporting period.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.

  • Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.