FNCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FNCB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNCB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.09 on 15th of September. This will take the annual payment to 4.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

FNCB Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

FNCB Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 7-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but FNCB Bancorp's payout ratio of 29% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 18.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

FNCB Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that FNCB Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

FNCB Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for FNCB Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

