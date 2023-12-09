FNF Archbishop Hannan Ball Hawk of the Week: Riverside’s Kaden Brumfield
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.
Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”
This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Riverside Academy’s Kaden Brumfield.
