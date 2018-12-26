Is FNG N.V.’s (EBR:FNG) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

FNG N.V. (EBR:FNG) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €162m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into FNG here.

Does FNG produce enough cash relative to debt?

FNG’s debt levels surged from €195m to €252m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, FNG currently has €90m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of FNG’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does FNG’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at FNG’s €182m in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.41x. Generally, for Luxury companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Can FNG service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 93%, FNG can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether FNG is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In FNG’s, case, the ratio of 3.79x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving FNG ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although FNG’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how FNG has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research FNG to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

