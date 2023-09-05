Foam fun at York's Labor Day celebration

Engadget

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly developing a more budget-friendly sibling to its hotly-anticipated G-Class all-electric SUV. The EV will be a smaller, cheaper version of its iconic G-Wagon and it was unveiled this weekend at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich. CEO Ola Kallenius confirmed the move and said the “baby” G-Class EV will be significantly more compact than its cousin and that it’ll be “fun to drive.”