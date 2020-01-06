Foam rolling for beginners: Here's how to start originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Welcome to GMA’s New Year, Best You. As we ring in the new year, we are sharing everything you need to start the new year strong. From keeping your New Year’s resolutions going to Instagram-worthy meal prep to workout programs to eating plans to taking time for yourself, we have it all covered.

If you made a New Year's resolution to exercise consistently, you should have also made one to recover consistently, experts say.

(MORE: New Year's resolutions: Nutritionist's tips for staying healthy from the inside out)

How your body recovers after a workout can mean the difference when it comes to how long you can keep your fitness resolution and how well your body will handle that resolution.

Enter, foam rolling.

PHOTO: Lauren Roxburgh, author of 'The Power Source,' demonstrates how to use a foam roller. (ABC) More

"Foam rolling is really about just ironing out the kinks," said Lauren Roxburgh, a California-based wellness educator. "Think of a rolling pin and you’re going to take that rolling pin and roll out the dough and you’re massaging away that thickness, density, even the toxins that get stuck in our lymph system as well. You’re flushing out the congestion and then you’re allowing the musculature to come back to the surface."

Roxburgh, also certified in structural integration and classical Pilates, has been preaching, and practicing, the benefits of using a foam roller for the past 20 years, earning the name "the body whisperer" for her work using the foam roller to help clients recover and heal.

She praises the foam roller for not only its ability to help you stretch after a workout, but also for how it can be used to help your body realign after sitting at the office all day. It can target muscles that are usually hard to reach, especially as we age.

"I like to call [a foam roller] your own in-home private masseuse but also a personal trainer as well," said Roxburgh, a mom of two. 'Because you can use it for self-massage, for physical therapy but you can also use it to do amazing Pilates and yoga-based moves to really build that beautiful, elegant, elongated figure."

(MORE: Is recovery the new cardio? How taking time for yourself is taking over fitness)

"It’s such an easy and effective tool that you can use for five minutes a day, up to one hour a day," she added.

Roxburgh recommends using a 36-inch long foam roller, one that you can lay your entire spine on. There are also shorter models available that are great for travel.

Here is a five-move foam rolling routine from Roxburgh, author of "The Power Source," to get you started. Here's to better alignment in 2020!

Move No. 1: Upper back roll

This moves away the density in the upper back, rolls away the tension off your shoulders, creates space in your upper vertebrae and realigns the neck.

via GIPHY

Take your roller long-way and put it right on your bra line, on your upper, middle back.

Bring your feet hip-width distance apart and lift your hips up. Keep your elbows nice and wide.