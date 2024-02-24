FOCUS 2024 | Business partners look to once again vibrant Baltimore Street

Feb. 24—CUMBERLAND — Garrett Eagan has fond childhood memories of routine shopping trips in downtown Cumberland with his family.

He and his dad would get Coney Island hot dogs and check out sports collectibles shops, while his mom and grandmother visited a greeting card and gift store.

Born in 1987, Eagan has only ever known Baltimore Street as a pedestrian mall, which was built in the late 1970s.

Growing up, Eagan often heard that in the 1950s and 1960s "downtown was the place to go," he said of older folks who shared their memories of a Baltimore Street that once bustled with cars, specialty shops and department stores.

Today, Eagan looks forward to a new downtown Cumberland that's undergoing a roughly $16 million renovation.

The project, led by Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia, will update aging infrastructure and transform the former pedestrian mall to include a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic.

Construction began in April 2023 and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.

New owners, new vision

Eagan and his business partner Chris Hendershot, both Cumberland natives, opened Cartridges Galore on Pershing Street about six years ago.

Today, the business has eight video game stores in cities including Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

More recently, they bought two buildings on Baltimore Street.

"The opportunity to reinvest in our own hometown ... that was the biggest pull for us," Eagan said.

In 2020, Eagan and Hendershot via their company CG Enterprises LLC bought the McMullen Building, once home to Woolworths and later the G.C. Murphy Co. department store, at 138 Baltimore St.

In 2022, the building's restoration project was awarded $800,000 in state grants and tax credits that led to a massive rooftop solar-panel system, 14 luxury apartments and six business spaces.

The McMullen Building work is about done, and its spaces have been rented, Eagan said.

Business that have leased space in the building include Queen City Creamery, D'Atri's Pasta and Subs, the American Job Service, Western Maryland Consortium, Maryland Legal Aid, Division of Rehabilitation Services and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Western Maryland.

Now, the partners, and the company's CFO Zach Hattenfield, are working on the former M&T Bank building at 118 Baltimore St., which they purchased in 2022.

They renamed the building The Rosenbaum, which pays homage to the Rosenbaum Brothers Department Store that at one time employed 200 people.

"It's got this massive atrium," Eagan said.

History meets progress

Updates to the building include marble tile flooring, while original bricks that Eagan excavated by hand from the former pedestrian mall have been built into a hallway.

"You're walking on the old Baltimore Street," Eagan said and added street lamps and benches from the mall have also been incorporated into the space. "There are little pieces ... that will live on in that building."

Businesses to lease space in the building include Lefty's Place, a Detroit-style pizza and wings bar, Basecamp Coffee and AJ's Cookie Jar.

The building also includes nine one-bedroom apartments — each will feature natural light — and 12 short-term rental suites.

Eagan talked of the growth of CG Enterprises in a relatively short period of time.

"It's a lot to juggle," he said. "But I don't think I'd rather be doing anything else."

Eagan also credited earlier "trailblazers" including Ed Mullaney, Nick Dearcangelis, Larry Jackson and Steve Chaney for their investments to make Cumberland "a better place," he said.

"They deserve a lot of recognition," Eagan said. "They kind of paved the way."

New businesses opened

The $15 million project — known as the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project — broke ground in March 2023 and is scheduled for completion this October.

Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher told the Cumberland Times-News: "We've had 11 new businesses open since the construction started."

They include:

—Soma Sou Med Spa

—Toil and Trouble

—Myla and Maple

—Queen City Creamery Production, the company's second location

—Mountain Maryland Trading Post

—Elijah Thane Studio

—AJ's Cookie Jar

—Basecamp Coffee — second location

—Ferleman Art Gallery

—The Three Starts Arts

—DelFest Office

Buildings that sold include:

—65-67-69 Baltimore St., built in 1900, owned by 69 Baltimore LLC. The property was last transferred in 2023 from Brian Gilbride for $380,000. The 13,400-square-foot building was recently awarded $1.4 million in state tax credits for a project estimated to cost $5.6 million. It will be overhauled to include a first-floor restaurant and the 20-room Wills Hotel.

—49-59 North Centre St. is a 1977 building owned by Transylvanis Holdings LLC that includes tenants JZ's Pub and the Vapor Room. The more than 9,000-square-foot building also features apartment space. The property last transferred in 2023 from S B Mayhew Holdings LLC for $610,000.

Property transfer data is from the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.