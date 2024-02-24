FOCUS 2024 | 'We need housing': Modern living options critical to addressing population growth, leaders say

Feb. 24—CUMBERLAND — New housing opportunities are a critical component of any plan to attract people to Allegany County, state and local officials said.

A study, paid for by the city of Cumberland, was conducted in 2020 on the availability of housing. With much of the housing stock built between 1920 and 1950, the conclusion was that a lack of new home offerings was a serious concern for the city's future outlook.

"We know through our housing study that we need housing, and particularly new housing," said Cumberland City Council member Laurie Marchini during the PACE Reception in Annapolis last month. "Whether they are renting or buying, they want new housing. It can't happen soon enough."

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman concurred in a Times-News interview at the reception.

"The lower cost of living in Mountain Maryland as opposed to other places in the state will attract people," said Lierman. "There will be challenges. There are housing stock shortages ... so we need to make sure we are thinking strategically on how to address those."

"When you have an attractive job here, your next thing — especially if you have children — is you want a comfortable house and good schools," Marchini said. "We know we have a good school system. We have Blue Ribbon Schools in our community. We need housing."

Polling and data

In addition to a lack of modern housing, the skyrocketing cost of materials and goods has contributed to housing woes.

Independent polling firm American Strategies recently conducted a study for the Maryland Association of Realtors, showing that more than a quarter of all Marylanders are considering leaving the state because of rising housing costs.

However, rising costs were not the only concern.

After more than a year of low inventory, registered voters also expressed concern about housing supply. When polled, 65% of residents say there is too little housing for moderate income while 66% say there is too little available for low income citizens.

In regard to senior and special needs housing, 62% say the inventory is too low while 73% of residents say there is too little housing for younger people.

"It is absolutely a seller's market," said Liz Skidmore, a broker with Coldwell Banker in Cumberland. "The overall inventory currently is way, way low. We have a lot more people looking to buy than we have houses. But the difficulty, even with the housing we have, a lot of it is not live-in ready."

Skidmore said if people are transferring in to work at Northrop Grumman or UPMC Western Maryland, they don't want to do renovation work.

"They don't want a fixer-upper," said Skidmore. "They have a full-time job and they want to find a house that is move-in ready.

"When you have a young family that don't know how to do the work or a professional transferring in that might have 30 days to get their kids here and start a new job, they don't have time for renovating a home."

Skidmore said there has been a lack of new home construction in Allegany County.

"If you think about newer builds, we have a couple smaller pocket subdivisions like Ashley Heights (LaVale) and Carrington Heights (Cumberland). But, if you think about it, the last big subdivision we had was Bel Air."

The Bel Air subdivision south of Cumberland was constructed in the 1960s. Skidmore said many of those homes are more than 50 years old now and are in need of updates, particularly new kitchens and bathrooms.

Two local projects

Both the city of Cumberland and Allegany County governments are attempting to address the problem with large-scale housing projects.

Allegany County hired developer D.R. Horton, the largest residential home builder in the nation, to construct 113 single-family homes and cottage courts along Sedgwick Street on 13 acres of land previously occupied by the former Allegany High School.

The former school was razed in 2022 after a $55 million replacement was constructed on Haystack Mountain.

County officials recently announced that D.R. Horton has delivered site plans for the subdivision and county staff is currently reviewing them.

"I think the project at the former Allegany (high school) site is huge," said Skidmore. "I think the project is going to meet that need. It is an amazing asset for the community. It's close to the trails and walking distance to downtown. I think it's a great location."

According to county officials, the price range for the homes will be around $200,000 to $250,000.

Skidmore said, at today's prices, that is far from outlandish. "If you look around $100,000s, that hardly buys a livable house anymore. You don't get much," she said.

According to Skidmore, some subsidized housing is now going well into the $100,000s.

The city of Cumberland has been negotiating with RAZ Development of Bethesda for a deal that would bring 150 to 250 single-family homes and apartment units to land formerly occupied by Memorial Hospital in South Cumberland.

However, city officials have yet to reach an agreement with the developer, according to Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss.

"We are working with the developer there to see if we can come up with an agreement on exactly what the plans will be there," Morriss said. "It is taking a little longer than we thought. But we are still working our way through that."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.