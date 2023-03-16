I focus better with my Flexispot Electric Standing Desk

We love the Flexispot standing desk.

Focus is a hard thing to pin down. For me, the only thing that stays static about focus is the fact that staying focused requires constant change—change in music, activity… even position. With my Flexispot standing desk, the latter of those needs has become the easiest to tweak.

What is the Flexispot Bamboo 3 Stages Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk?

The Flexispot Dual Motor Standing Desk makes it easy to switch from sitting to standing. Simply press a button and vroom, the dual motors quietly kick in and the desk begins to rise. I might have been at a wall and unable to focus, and suddenly I find that my perspective has changed and I’m flowing again.

Flexispot’s bamboo top is beautiful and smooth. Its dual motor legs are so heavy and sturdy that it could easily support my weight. After nine months of use my desk still raises and lowers as smoothly as ever, hardly causing the stress ball that I keep on it to shift, let alone roll.

The brand also guarantees its desk tops and motors with a five-year warranty. While there is some assembly required to put this heavy desk together, it should be achievable by most users.

Standing desks aren’t just about focus. I feel significantly more energetic after days spent typing while standing than I do on days on which I only sit.

Should you buy a Flexispot Bamboo standing desk?

With a beautiful top, great stability, a good digital interface, and motors that are smooth and quiet, I think that the Flexispot Bamboo 3 Stages Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk is a great buy.

