IN Focus: Chambers, opponents discuss race for governor

Enfabrica, a company building networking chips designed to handle AI and machine learning workloads, today announced that it raised $125 million in a Series B funding round that values the company at "five times" its Series A post-money valuation, according to co-founder and CEO Rochan Sankar. Led by Atreides Management with participation from Sutter Hill Ventures, Nvidia, IAG Capital Partners, Liberty Global Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Infinitum Partners and Alumni Ventures, the new tranche brings Enfabrica's total raised to $148 million. Sankar says that it'll be put toward supporting Enfabrica's R&D and operations, as well as expanding its engineering, sales and marketing teams.