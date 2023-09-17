IN Focus: Chambers, opponents discuss race for governor
Dirk Rowley talks with gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers (R-IN)
Dirk Rowley talks with gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers (R-IN)
Here's the Week 2 edition of Matt Harmon's fantasy football Binge, Stream or Skip!
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
Disney resolved its high-profile dispute with cable giant Charter earlier this week — but the company's linear future still remains unclear.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
"I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," Barrymore said ahead of the Sept. 18. premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
This week, we talk about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, its reveals, its mood and what we hope it becomes in the future.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
"Halloween dorm transformation check!"
Halle Berry and others are sharing their stories.
Jake Fischer is back from Manila and he rejoins Dan Devine in Brooklyn to talk about the NBA passing a new rule to prevent teams from resting their stars, the results from the FIBA World Cup and LeBron James trying to recruit a team of superstars to go to the Olympics in 2024.
Our first impressions of the new iPhone 15, direct from Apple Park.
Elon Musk's other companies will benefit from Tesla's supercomputer prowess, analyst Adam Jonas said.
Apple has spent a significant amount of its keynote today talking about its environmental bonafides, and part of that is the fact that it will no longer sell leather accessories, including things like iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.
Enfabrica, a company building networking chips designed to handle AI and machine learning workloads, today announced that it raised $125 million in a Series B funding round that values the company at "five times" its Series A post-money valuation, according to co-founder and CEO Rochan Sankar. Led by Atreides Management with participation from Sutter Hill Ventures, Nvidia, IAG Capital Partners, Liberty Global Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Infinitum Partners and Alumni Ventures, the new tranche brings Enfabrica's total raised to $148 million. Sankar says that it'll be put toward supporting Enfabrica's R&D and operations, as well as expanding its engineering, sales and marketing teams.
Game show staple 'Jeopardy' uses old clues and returning players to return to the air while honoring the strike.
Truth: An unsexy non-toxic steam cleaner is just as good as a sexy Dyson vacuum.
If you haven't seen SneakerERASERS on TikTok yet, you may have seen them on Shark Tank.
People with synesthesia experience sensations like hearing colors, feeling sounds and even tasting shapes.