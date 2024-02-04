IN Focus: Crouch, Braun, Hill file for governor's race
Hannah Adamson speaks with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (R-IN)
Hannah Adamson speaks with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (R-IN)
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
Republicans across the country are rallying behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his legal and political standoff with the Biden administration over its handling of a surge of migrants at Texas’s border with Mexico. Here are four main things to know from this week regarding the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
The NHL has not sent players to the Winter Olympics since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
Women on TikTok are sharing their thoughts about a controversial beauty standard that’s gaining traction on the app.
Google has implemented an early access generative AI feature to Maps that allows users to speak to the app using conversational language. You can use the tool to discover new places along your route or just when exploring a new town.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
With lockdown defense and a blossoming offensive game, Hidalgo is resetting expectations for a player of her stature.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is discussing more penalties on Paytm Payments Bank and may reach a decision within days, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, as troubles mount for the Indian financial services firm that serves more than 330 million customers. The central bank has internally discussed revoking the payments bank license of Paytm, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the press. In one of its strongest worded letters, the RBI on Wednesday ordered new curbs on Paytm Payments Bank, virtually ensuring that the Payments Bank no longer operates most of its businesses in less than six weeks.
The ongoing political firestorm stems from what Disney characterizes as a politically targeted response over Disney's reaction to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.
She recommends ditching expensive products and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — plus, it's 35% off.
On the eve of Wednesday's Big Tech hearing (both Big Tech and a big hearing — five CEOs are testifying as we speak), Microsoft stepped up to back a controversial bill that aims to protect children from the dangers of social media. In the early hours of the hearing, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also climbed aboard. "Senator, we support KOSA and we'll continue to make sure that it accelerates and make sure to continue to offer community for teens that are seeking that voice," Yaccarino said when asked if X, formerly Twitter, will support the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).
Google CEO Sudar Pichai said that the company's Google One cloud storage service is " just about to cross" 100 million subscribers. Speaking during Alphabet's Q4 2023 earnings call, Pichai added that the company is looking to add more AI-powered features to the Google One service. The search giant first launched Google One in 2018.
MasterClass rival Studio launched today its first AI-powered online school for musicians, songwriters and producers to learn from top artists in the industry, create new songs, get feedback from like-minded peers and access Studio’s AI coach that keeps them on track with personalized schedules and deadlines. Studio’s Music School provides thousands of exclusive lessons taught by more than 110 popular artists and instructors, including Charlie Puth, Kygo, H.E.R., Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Ryan Tedder (frontman for OneRepublic), Alexander 23, Tainy, Chelsea Cutler, Jonas Blue, Shane McAnally and Louis Bell, among others. It can also design the curriculum around a student’s specific schedule and commitment level, so if they have a vacation, the AI coach will work around that to ensure they still make progress.
In 2007 I was running late for my speech at the Polish Stock Exchange, but the cool reception I received there suggested I should perhaps not have bothered. Speaking about the new wave of tech startups emerging from Silicon Valley and how Europe was next, I was met with a lot of puzzled blinking. Fast-forward to 2024 and Poland’s startup (and exit) ecosystem bears little resemblance to 2007.
Volkswagen teases a lightly camo'ed Golf R, and its more mature front end, at the ice races in Austria. The official debut won't happen until summer.
“We have speed limits, and they exist for a reason. And it’s perfectly reasonable to say you can’t travel more than 10 miles over the speed limit,” San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener said.
Research shows that starting tackle football early increases the risk of severe brain disease later in life, but every effort to bar young kids from playing has collapsed under fierce opposition.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote the entirety of today’s episode looking deeper into the key issues plaguing the world of college athletics at the moment.
'Less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.